Two sisters returning from a coaching class were harassed by two miscreants on a scooter. A crowd beat the harassers and handed them over to the police. The students' family has filed a complaint against the accused, and the police have registered a case against both of them.

On Monday evening in Lawar town, under the Incholi police station's jurisdiction, two sisters from a village were returning home from a coaching institute on their bicycles. The harassers blocked their path by placing a scooter in front of their bicycles and began demanding their mobile numbers.

The students protested and informed their mother about the incident over the phone. Following this, the harassers started bothering the girls again. When the sisters raised an alarm, passersby caught the harassers and beat them severely. Meanwhile, the girls' family members also arrived at the scene and handed the accused over to the police.

The accused identified themselves as Usman, son of Yasser Arafat, and Sameer, son of Abdul Wahab, both residents of Salim Nagar Colony in Lawar.

The Station Officer (SO) of Incholi police station, Jitendra Kumar Tripathi, stated that based on the complaint from the girls' family, a case has been registered against both accused.