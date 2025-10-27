The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation is set to restart the recruitment process for female bus conductors. Previous recruitment drives were held twice but did not yield significant results; however, the department is hopeful that a larger number of women will apply this time.

The transport corporation is set to offer over 167 posts. Under this scheme, women who have passed their intermediate examinations and are over 18 years of age could apply.

Regional Manager Manoj Kumar Singh stated that the recruitment process will be restarted upon receiving new directives from the administration to recruit more women. The state government had announced the recruitment of contractual conductors to increase female participation in the roadways.