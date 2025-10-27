- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation is set to restart the recruitment process for female bus conductors. Previous recruitment drives were held twice but did not yield significant results; however, the department is hopeful that a larger number of women will apply this time.
The transport corporation is set to offer over 167 posts. Under this scheme, women who have passed their intermediate examinations and are over 18 years of age could apply.
Regional Manager Manoj Kumar Singh stated that the recruitment process will be restarted upon receiving new directives from the administration to recruit more women. The state government had announced the recruitment of contractual conductors to increase female participation in the roadways.
Selected candidates will receive a kilometre-based salary and accident insurance benefits. After selection, the candidates will receive training, conducted under the UP Kaushal Vikas Mission (UP Skill Development Mission).
The recruitment process was previously conducted in two phases in April and July, but both attempts failed to deliver the expected results. In the first drive, only three women were selected, while in the second, 41 women applied, of whom only 10 were selected.