Noida News: Ganga water has now reached the doorsteps of over 100,000 residents of JP Wishtown. The authority has successfully connected the Underground Reservoir (UGR) built for the township, ensuring supply to around 30,000 families. The distribution of Ganga water to households will commence soon. This entire process of extending Ganga water supply to JP Wishtown was initiated following the directives of the High Court, jagran.com reported.

ALSO READ: Cyclonic Storm Montha To Make Landfall Soon, Cause Intense Rain In Chennai, Andhra And Odisha | Check IMD Alerts

The Jaypee Wishtown Society, located in Sectors 131, 133, and 134, has a population of over 1,00,000. For the past decade, the area has not received any water supply from the local authority. In the absence of official water connections, the society’s management has been meeting residents’ needs through borewells. After repeated requests for a formal water connection were denied, residents approached the High Court. Over the past six months, the case has seen twenty-two hearings, yet the issue remains unresolved.