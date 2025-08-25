The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday formulated a detailed plan to intensify its 'One Nation, One Election' campaign in Uttar Pradesh, with a specific focus on engaging students and youth. The strategy was developed in a meeting attended by key party figures, including State General Secretary (Organisation) Dharmpal Singh, the campaign committee's state co-convenor and MLC Anup Gupta, and State Minister Shiv Bhushan Singh. The plan outlines various programs and campaigns designed to connect with young people at universities, colleges, and other higher education institutions across the state.

Speaking at the BJP state headquarters, Dharmpal Singh argued that 'One Nation, One Election' is essential for India's progress. "The time has come to free our democracy from the shackles of unnecessary expenditure, frequent elections and political instability," he said. He emphasised that simultaneous elections are the "need of the hour" to ensure continuity in economic policies and to boost trade and employment.

Dharmpal Singh noted that Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections were held concurrently in India until 1967, a cycle that was later disrupted by political instability and the premature fall of governments. He stressed the need to build public consensus for this reform, stating, "We need to engage with a broad spectrum of youth by reaching out to universities, colleges, coaching centres, libraries and even sports grounds to raise awareness about this important subject."