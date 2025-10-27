Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed officials to prioritise the payment of pending subsidies to beneficiary farmers under the Apple Mission (2016-17 to 2022-23) and the ongoing Ultra High-Density Apple Plantation Scheme (since 2022-23). Following his instructions, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan has ordered that the disbursal process begin from Monday with a budget allocation of Rs 35 crore. Subsidy payments for around 800 farmers in districts including Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Nainital, and Champawat are pending.

Apple growers, upset over the delay, have announced a "Kisan Nyay Yatra" (Farmers' Justice March) in Dehradun on Monday to demand their dues. In response, the state government has moved swiftly to address its concerns. Chief Secretary Bardhan held a high-level meeting on Sunday with officials from the Justice, Finance, and Agriculture departments and directed them to begin physical verification and payment processing immediately. He also assured that additional funds would be arranged if necessary to clear all dues.

Meanwhile, Deepak Kargeti, Secretary-General of the Parvatiya Krishi Bagwani aur Udyami Sangathan, said the organisation remains firm on holding the justice march despite the government's announcement. Chief Minister Dhami reiterated the government's commitment to farmer welfare, stating that the process for releasing pending subsidies will begin from Monday itself to provide timely relief to the beneficiaries.