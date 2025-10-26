Uttarakhand is taking steps to make 112 the single emergency number for all urgent services in the state. The Home Department, in collaboration with the Information Technology Department, is developing a mobile app and integrated software to connect all departments providing emergency assistance. This initiative will enable citizens to seek immediate help through a single platform.

The move aligns with central government guidelines issued in 2018 to implement 112 as the sole emergency helpline across India. While 112 is technically active in Uttarakhand, people continue to use older numbers, 100 for police, 101 for fire, and 108 for health emergencies, leading to delays in assistance.

Home Secretary Shailesh Bagauli stated that the number is operational and emphasised that the upcoming mobile app and software will promote its use and ensure faster response times. The service is available 24 hours a day, offering prompt support for police, fire, and medical emergencies.

Authorities also highlighted the number's role in women's safety, enabling women to seek immediate help in adverse situations. The Uttarakhand Police has posted about the initiative on its official Facebook page to raise awareness among the public.