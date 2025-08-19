6,638 meters tall Mount Kailash in the remote Tibetan Plateau is not an ordinary mountain. It is revered by Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and followers of Bon as one of the most sacred places on earth. Holy as it spiritually is, though, Kailash continues to puzzle tourists, scientists, and believers alike with secrets that refuse easy explanation. Here are Seven intriguing facts about the enigmatic peak.

1. The Residence of Lord Shiva Hindu mythology accounts for Mount Kailash as the divine residence of Lord Shiva and his spouse, Goddess Parvati. Shiva is said to live in profound meditation on the peak, radiating cosmic energy. Pilgrims who undertake the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra consider it an act of devotion, searching for blessings and enlightenment from this sacred home.

2. The Impossibly Climbed Peak Though not Tibet's highest peak, Mount Kailash has never been climbed. Tales of Buddhist monk Milarepa climbing the peak in times past exist, but no mountaineer has accomplished this in the modern era. Expeditions have mysteriously faltered, and those attempting them seem to encounter ill fortune. Ascending it is believed by locals to be forbidden since disturbing the summit of the mountain displeases the gods.

3. The Bridge Between Heaven and Earth All religions portray Kailash as a cosmic axis, a spiritual path that joins Earth and heaven. In Hindu mythology, it is the material and spiritual world's intersection. To Tibetan Buddhists, it is the path to spiritual worlds above. This makes it a centre for meditation, a pilgrimage site, and a place for transcendence.

4. The Twin Lakes Mystery Underneath Kailash lie Lake Mansarovar and Rakshas Tal, two poles apart bodies of water. One has the fresh water lake Mansarovar, level and pure, symbolising goodness and life. At the other end is Rakshas Tal, salty and barren, which is where the demon king Ravana performed penance to please Shiva. The two symbolise the dualism of good and evil.

5. The Mirror-Like Wall On the southern slope, Kailash has an enormous, smoothed wall that reflects sunlight like a mirror. The unusual geological feature appears strange in the midst of the chaotic Himalayas. Although scientists have suggested glacial polishing or rock layering, its surreal quality adds to the mountain's mystery.

6. Time Distortions Pilgrims often describe strange experiences of time near Kailash. Some experience short or long days, and others have 12 hours feel like two weeks with seeming variations in hair and nail growth. Such reports, unsubstantiated though they are, add to the aura of the mountain.

7. Thin Wildlife Unlike most of the Himalayas, Kailash has relatively few animals. Some believe its strong spiritual energy deters animals. Nevertheless, pilgrims do see wild donkeys, antelopes, yaks, and black-necked cranes from time to time along the sacred rivers that flow out here: the Sutlej, Indus, Brahmaputra, and Karnali.