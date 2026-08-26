A Hindu family of four has been reported missing in Chandpur, Bangladesh, amid heightened concerns following the recent murder of another Hindu family in the country. According to local media reports, the missing individuals are Pintu Das, owner of SK Shilpalaya in Chandpur town, his wife Rimi Das, and their two sons, Priyam and Rupam Das. The disappearance was confirmed on Wednesday by Upma Dey, a close relative of Pintu Das and joint convener of the Chandpur District Hindu Buddhist Christian Students’ Unity Council.

As per the local media reports, Pintu Das and his family lived in a rented house in Chandpur city. Relatives said he had been facing financial difficulties and debts for various reasons. They also learned that a person from the Patwari family had been threatening him in different ways in recent times. Shortly afterwards, Das, his wife, and their sons went missing.

Family facing financial crisis Some local residents have offered a different account of the circumstances. They claim Pintu Das was involved in a gold pawn (a short-term, secured loan where you hand over gold items like jewelry or coins to a pawnbroker in exchange for cash) business. According to these accounts, he accepted money from several people against pawned gold items but was unable to return the gold on schedule.

Locals further alleged that he had taken loans from various associations in the name of business and was struggling with a deepening financial crisis. However, an official confirmation about the reason is still awaited. Targetted killings in Bangladesh The case has drawn attention because it emerges against the backdrop of a series of targeted attacks and killings affecting the Hindu community in Bangladesh. Authorities have not yet publicly detailed any progress in locating the missing family or confirming the reasons behind their disappearance. Relatives and community members continue to seek information and assistance from local officials. ALSO READ: Is Bangladesh Hiding Facts On Hindu Family Murder? Mortuary Attendant Claims Semen Found On Bodies, Tests Show 'No Sperm' Earlier last week, a retired Hindu school teacher along with his wife and two children were allegedly killed at their residence in Bangladesh's Rangpur city. The deceased were identified as Ganapati Chakraborty, 65, Pritilata Chakraborty, 50, Agami Chakraborty Prarthi, 23, and Priyam Chakraborty, 12.

Since the cold-blooded murder of the family, several claims were made by the victim’s family, but this time, Jatin Roy, the mortuary attendant, made the claim in a video that circulated on social media on Tuesday. In the video, Jatin said he saw material coming out of the bodies of Pritilata Chakraborty and her daughter, Parthi Chakraborty Agami, which he believed looked like semen.

Incidents may increase this puja season Reacting to the incident, Pratim Ranjan Bose, a columnist, asserted that the relations between India and Bangladesh may get critical in the next few months. The columnist dubbed the incident an alarm before the commencement of the Hindu festival season. According to Bose, selective incidents related to Hindus rise during puja season, and he speculated the incidents would peak this year.

ALSO READ: 'Their Faces Had Been Burnt': Relatives Share Chilling Details In Bangladesh Hindu Family Murder “All available information indicates that the Jihadi factories revived substantially over the last two years. The incumbent BNP administration is an extension of the Yunus regime and, no counterterrorism initiative is expected from them,” he noted. (With inputs from agency) You may also like to watch