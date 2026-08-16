Jagran Correspondent: Bangladesh has again linked Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's potential visit to India to the extradition of Sheikh Hasina and other fugitives, making it unlikely before next month's BRICS summit.

Bangladesh announced on Sunday that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's proposed visit to India is unlikely to proceed unless New Delhi takes action regarding the extradition of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and other fugitives wanted by Dhaka.

According to a statement from the Bangladeshi foreign ministry, the two countries had been discussing the possibility of a bilateral visit by Rahman for several weeks. However, Hasina's public interaction in New Delhi on August 5 disrupted the process.

Bangladesh foreign ministry spokesperson AKM Shahidul Karim said the discussions had been affected by the interaction involving Hasina.

ALSO READ: Why Bangladesh Govt Has Asked Malls And Shops To Shut By 8 PM Daily? Explained

"We are of the view that a propitious environment needs to be created for the visit," Karim said.

"To this end, we have requested the Indian authorities to expeditiously act on our request to extradite Sheikh Hasina and other fugitive criminals and to hand over to Bangladesh the accused killers of Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi in compliance with our bilateral extradition treaty. We are awaiting their response."