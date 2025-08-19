China viral affair case: A shocking case from Jiangxi province in eastern China has drawn widespread public attention after a man discovered during his wife’s abortion that the unborn child belonged to their neighbour. The ordeal ended in a brutal fight, and the husband was later sentenced to seven months in jail for deliberate injury.

According to the South China Morning Post, the man, whose surname was only given as Chen, had been in a marriage that was fraught with trouble with his wife, frequently arguing with each other about household matters. The two were well known to the couple's neighbour, Shao, who regularly went to their house. Chen's wife secretly started an affair with Shao in 2022 when she was working out of town. She then became pregnant. Chen took his wife to the hospital after doctors diagnosed it as an ectopic pregnancy, a life-threatening condition that sometimes needs to be treated urgently. He paid over 10,000 yuan (USD 1,400) for the operation. But Chen suspected, as he remembered always using precautions while going intimate with his wife. Soon after, he discovered sexual conversation messages between her and Shao on her phone, confirming the affair. Shao owned up to the affair and promised to pay Chen 38,000 yuan (USD 5,300), although he did not pay the complete sum.

Knife Attack On Neighbour In February of last year, while drunk, Chen went to Shao's home and demanded the remaining 10,000 yuan. The argument got out of hand, and Chen knifed him five times on the head. Shao's mother, who attempted to stop him, also had small cuts on her forehead and hand. According to an local medical report, the two victims were later found to have had minor injuries. Chen was found guilty of deliberate harm by a local court but acknowledged two mitigating factors: his wife having betrayed marital trust and Shao's inability to fulfill the agreed compensation. Considering these, Chen was sentenced to seven months in prison.