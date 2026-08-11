Typhoon Dolphin: China is witnessing the impact of tropical cyclone “Typhoon Dolphin” which churned deeper inland on Tuesday. Considered one of the most powerful storms to strike China this year, the cyclone has submerged streets across the central province of Hubei and forced the mass closure of major tourist sites and construction projects.

Before making landfall over the weekend, the cyclone carried a massive cloud field that travelled nearly 6,000 kilometres. The storm system has extended its dangerous reach over 1,000 kilometres north to Beijing, triggering maximum emergency flood responses across multiple suburban districts bracing for historic rainfall. According to Reuters report, weather forecasters have warned of extreme rainfall in Hubei province's mountainous northwest region, issuing an orange alert.

As Typhoon Dolphin wreaks havoc across central China with severe flooding, the storm's gentle name has gained attention. This is not the first time that a cyclonic storm has been named after an animal or any other specific symbol. Recently, Hong Kong supplied “Dim-sum,” a mouth watering snack as one of nine additions made to the cyclone naming list in 2026. Similarly, the current cyclonic storm, Typhoon Dolphin, which brought heavy rains to China, Taiwan, and Japan over the weekend takes its name directly from the city's official animal mascot, the Chinese white dolphin.

Typhoon Dolphin leaves home in China nearly SUBMERGED



Resident films water rising almost to the top of ground-floor windows as storm hits eastern China with 42m/s winds pic.twitter.com/G3uw1Ox19M — RTVisual (@RT_Visual_on_X) August 10, 2026

How Was The Cyclone Named Dolphin?

Cyclones are not named randomly. They are given names according to a system made by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO). In the western North Pacific region, countries and territories suggest names based on their culture, plants, animals, and other local features. The names are collected by the Typhoon Committee, which has 14 members. Each member contributes 10 names.

“Dolphin” was a name contributed by Hong Kong, and it was included in the committee’s approved list of cyclone names. Therefore, the cyclone was named Dolphin because it was a pre-approved name given by Hong Kong under the WMO’s naming system.