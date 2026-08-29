United States President Donald Trump on Saturday announced the “biggest oil deal in world history” between the US and Venezuela. Trump said the agreement would give US companies majority control over more than 65 billion barrels of proven Venezuelan oil reserves, without any cost to American taxpayers.

Deal Will Increase US Oil Reserves, Says Trump In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the deal was negotiated under the direction of Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, working with Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, and private businesses. He described the agreement as a major step in strengthening ties between Washington and Caracas.

Emphasising that the agreement came “at no cost to the American Taxpayer,” Trump said the transaction would “MORE THAN DOUBLES American Oil Reserves” and would increase the country's access to crude oil. He further expressed confidence that the larger supply of oil could also help bring down fuel costs. Trump added the agreement would not only benefit the United States but would also improve relations between the two countries.

ALSO READ: US-Canada Trade War Deepens As Trump Hikes Tariffs On Canadian Automobiles, Steel To 50% After Stalled Talks “The United States of America has just entered into an Agreement with the Country of Venezuela on, THE BIGGEST OIL DEAL IN WORLD HISTORY! At my direction, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, working closely with Highly Respected Interim President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, and, through a partnership with private business, have secured majority U.S. control of more than 65 BILLION BARRELS of proven Oil Reserves in Venezuela, at no cost to the American Taxpayer,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Why Is This Significant For US? The announcement comes after years of tension between Washington and Caracas. US companies had previously operated extensively in Venezuela before the government of Hugo Chavez nationalised several foreign-owned assets. Trump had earlier suggested that American oil companies could return to Venezuela following the removal of former President Nicolas Maduro, arguing that US companies had lost assets during the nationalisation drive.

The deal also comes at a politically sensitive time for the Trump administration, when the US is facing pressure over gasoline prices. The main reason behind the situation is the war in Iran, which has continued for six months, adding uncertainty to global energy markets. In early August, the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell below 300 million barrels. The data represented a decline of more than 100 million barrels since January.

In such a situation, access to Venezuela's oil resources can be strategically important for Washington. The deal could potentially give US companies a major role in developing one of the world's largest untapped oil reserves, while also strengthening America's position in global energy markets.

Why Venezuela's Oil Matters? Venezuela has some of the world's largest oil resources. According to the US Energy Information Administration, the country is estimated to have around 303 billion barrels of crude oil reserves, representing roughly 17 per cent of global reserves. However, Venezuela currently produces only a small share of the world's oil.

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