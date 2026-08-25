The “Skywalkers” daredevil couple, who scaled the Empire State Building in July, have again gone viral after they were spotted kissing outside a Manhattan court on Monday. Their act came after prosecutors revealed they could land a plea deal in the case over their climb of the Empire State Building, which was described as a marriage proposal high above New York City.

Daredevil Couple Shares Kiss After Court Appearance The couple, Angela Nikolau, 33, and Ivan Kuznetsov, 32, shared an intense kiss as they walked hand in hand out of the court. The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the couple smiling as they are surrounded by photographers and media personnel. They then stopped to kiss, while remaining tangled in each other's arms for about 30 seconds. The pair wore decorative handcuffs and Nikolau appeared to show off her engagement ring as well.

🇺🇸 This may be the most dangerous marriage proposal ever.



A couple climbed to the top of the 1,454-foot Empire State Building, got engaged on its spire—and were arrested after coming down.



They’re now facing criminal charges.



Romantic or reckless?pic.twitter.com/DQHKeRkU2e — The World Feed (@WorldFeedNow) August 25, 2026 Netizens React To Viral Video The couple later shared their pictures on Instagram with the caption: “Everything can be taken. Except this. The case was adjourned until September.” As the video surfaced, it received mixed reactions from the netizens. A user wrote, "Could care less about what they did. Leave them alone." Another user added, "Desperate to go viral." Meanwhile, Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Jessica Waldman said at the hearing that her office is in "active plea discussions" with the couple. While the potential plea terms remain unclear at present, the pair could face up to seven years in prison if convicted of the current charges against them.

ALSO READ: 'We Are Engaged': Russian Couple's 'Daredevil' Marriage Proposal Ends In Arrest After Chilling Video Surfaces | WATCH Why Were They Arrested? The couple had first grabbed attention after they climbed the Empire State Building’s antenna on July 1 and unfurled a banner about “the power of love.” Dressed in black and wearing masks, the two had balanced on a narrow ledge and kissed atop the New York skyscraper’s antenna, as captured by a helicopter video. It was apparently called a part of a high-altitude marriage proposal.

The banner, reading “when the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace,” waved from the structure, which rises 1,454 feet (443 meters) above midtown Manhattan. However, the couple was shortly arrested on burglary, reckless endangerment and other charges.

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