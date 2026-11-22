Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein continued recruiting women from Russia and other former Soviet states into his sex-trafficking network while cultivating ties with influential Russian businessmen and government officials to rebuild his global standing after his 2008 conviction, news agency Reuters reported.

Based on interviews with more than two dozen people and a review of hundreds of pages of documents, Reuters found that Russia served dual purposes for Epstein: a source of young women for his sex-trafficking network and a strategic pathway back into powerful circles. At least 17 women from Russia and other former Soviet nations were drawn into the network, with three later pursuing legal justice for the abuse they suffered.

ALSO READ: Trump Fires Back At Epstein Heckler At Ohio Rally, Claims He Kicked Sex Offender Out Of Florida Club Modelling Industry Used As Recruitment Pipeline Epstein's interest in Russia began with its modelling industry. In the years following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, modelling scouts travelled across the region looking for young talent. French modelling scout Jean-Luc Brunel, a close associate of Epstein, recruited young women from Eastern Europe and brought them to Paris and the United States.

Former model Thysia Huisman recounted meeting Epstein at a party hosted by Brunel in Paris in September 1991, where a Russian girl appearing to be in her early teens sat on Epstein's lap for much of the night. "The girl said modelling work was not good, but 'Jeffrey takes care of me.' It was creepy," Huisman told Reuters, recalling the girl's apparent age. The recruitment pipeline later formalised through Brunel's Miami-based agency, MC2 Model Management, which heavily scouted Russian women while Epstein arranged their accommodation. Former model Svetlana Pozhidaeva told Reuters that Epstein sexually abused her and exploited financial and immigration arrangements to make her dependent on him. Visits To Russia And Outreach To Senior Officials Flight records and witness accounts show Epstein made two known trips to Russia. In 1998, he visited Sarov, a closed city historically linked to the Soviet nuclear weapons programme. His second trip took place in 2002, when he travelled to Moscow and St. Petersburg alongside Brunel and Ghislaine Maxwell.

After pleading guilty in Florida in 2008 to soliciting an underage girl and serving a 13-month jail term, Epstein intensified efforts to network with Russia's elite, including real-estate tycoon Vladislav Doronin and former deputy economy minister Sergey Belyakov. Documents Reuters reviewed show Epstein tried to leverage Belyakov to reach senior Russian leaders. In an April 2015 email to former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, Epstein urged him to reach out to Belyakov. "I suggest you send (Belyakov) a note," Epstein wrote, claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his advisers "would benefit from spending some time with Jeffrey to discuss markets, currency and the financial system." ALSO READ: Epstein-Linked Report Accuses Trump Of 1993 Hotel Rape; White House Denies Allegations No Known Access To Putin Despite Efforts Despite his persistent efforts, Reuters found no evidence that Epstein ever met Putin, worked for Russian intelligence, or acted on Moscow's behalf. A tentative push to secure a meeting with Putin in 2011 was ultimately abandoned, with sources familiar with the effort dismissing the proposed appointment as "a charade."

Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while facing federal sex-trafficking charges. While his efforts to gain influence in Russia yielded no major financial deals or high-level political access, his ties to the country remain a key focus of ongoing scrutiny into his global trafficking network and powerful associates.

(With Inputs From Reuters) You May Also Like To Watch