Meloni eye roll viral video: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni “stole the show” after she made a notable impression during her White House meeting with US President Donald Trump. Trump joked about Meloni's predecessors not lasting long in office, prompting her to roll her eyes briefly before smiling. During the meeting, Meloni commended Trump's efforts in peacekeeping and thanked Elon Musk's Starlink for its support on the battlefield, highlighting Italy's growing role in global security.

🚨 OMG...the Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni's reaction is *PRICELESS* as Germany Chancellor Merz is lecturing Trump that he needs to go to a ceasefire with Putin instead of a full peace deal.



She just keeps rolling her eyes 🤣😭 the plan was NOT to do a ceasefire. Trump… pic.twitter.com/9fF72oB0U4 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 18, 2025

Not the first time for Meloni

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time their interactions have drawn attention. At the 2024 G7 summit hosted by Italy, a viral moment showed Meloni appearing displeased after Macron greeted her with a handshake and a kiss on her hand. The encounter followed their disagreement over including abortion rights language in the summit’s final statement, with Meloni objecting to the phrase “safe and legal” abortion, calling it “profoundly wrong,” according to Italian media. Later, on multiple occasions, her eye rolls hit headlines.

Meloni's 'namaste' moment

Besides, amid the hubbub of Trump's multilateral meeting with European Union leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Meloni's arrival grabbed eyeballs as she greeted the Chief of Protocol of the US, Monica Crowley, with 'namaste'. 'Namaste' is an Indian etiquette of greeting with folded hands.







(Italian PM Meloni greets US aide with 'namaste' | CREDIT: ANI)

The practice by Meloni has been noted earlier too, as she welcomed leaders at the G7 Meet in Italy in a similar fashion. A video showed PM Modi greeting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and engaging in a brief conversation with her during the summit.



The camaraderie between PM Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has been making waves on social media, with their interactions sparking a trending hashtag #Melodi.



PM Modi and Meloni have showcased their friendly rapport in videos and selfies, including one taken during the COP28 summit in Dubai, where Meloni captioned the photo "Good friends at COP28, #Melodi".



Their chemistry was on display during the G20 summit in India, with users editing videos to make the two leaders appear like they're in a romantic relationship, complete with Bollywood music overlays and playful captions. Their friendly interaction marks a significant diplomatic connection between Italy and India, with both leaders expressing enthusiasm for collaborative efforts in areas like sustainability, energy, and industry.

(With inputs from agency)