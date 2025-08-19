Florida Turnpike truck crash:A fatal road accident in Florida involving an Indian-origin truck driver has set off a charged political controversy between the Donald Trump administration and California Governor Gavin Newsom. The accident, which killed three individuals, has again put the focus on America's extremely polarizing immigration policies. The driver, identified as Harjinder Singh, is an Indian national who reportedly entered the United States illegally through Mexico in September 2018. Despite being under ongoing immigration proceedings, Singh was able to secure a commercial driver’s license (CDL) from California’s Department of Motor Vehicles, a revelation that has fueled sharp criticism from Washington.

The incident took place about 80 kilometres north of West Palm Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). Singh, who was driving a semi-truck attached to a box trailer, made a U-turn in an area of the Florida Turnpike that was designated for "official use only." As the truck crossed over the northbound lanes, a minivan in the inner lane crashed into the trailer, getting stuck underneath. The forceful collision killed three of the minivan's occupants on the spot. Officials described Singh's negligent turn as gross negligence. He faces three vehicular homicide charges under state law in Florida, as well as immigration violations. The US Marshals apprehended him in California on Saturday, and he now stands to lose both a criminal trial and deportation proceedings.

Who Is Harjinder Singh? According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) indicate that Singh illegally entered California in 2018. Border Patrol initially held him for deportation, but he requested asylum on the grounds of fear of persecution if sent back to India. Singh was released on an immigration bond of USD 5,000 in January 2019 and issued a Notice to Appear in immigration court. He has remained in the United States ever since, with his legal status pending.

Homeland Security also reported that Singh had obtained a California commercial driver's license. California maintains that CDLs are only provided to individuals with lawful presence, but critics cite California's wider "sanctuary" policies that permit undocumented aliens to apply for regular driver's licenses. DHS officials labeled the CDL issuance "asinine" and a serious risk to public safety.

Trump Administration vs California Governor The accident escalated into a political fight between California Governor Gavin Newsom and former President Donald Trump, who have fought on multiple occasions over immigration. A statement from the White House criticised California for putting American lives at risk, "Three innocent individuals were murdered in Florida because Gavin Newsom's California DMV handed an illegal alien a Commercial Driver's License—this state of affairs is reckless and dangerous," said the Trump administration. The DHS also tweeted on X (formerly Twitter), "How many more innocent people have to die before Gavin Newsom stops playing games with the safety of the American people?"

Governor Newsom's office responded, noting that Singh arrived in the US under President Trump in 2018. His press team stated, "Commercial licenses in California are issued only to those with legal presence. Singh entered the country during Donald Trump's presidency, and he was in federal immigration custody prior to release." The Trump camp was accused by the Governor's office of politicizing the tragedy while sidestepping broader failures of federal immigration enforcement.

ALSO READ: Sikh Man Left In Coma With Broken Facial Bones After Brutal Golf Club Attack In US The case has reignited debate over whether undocumented immigrants should be allowed access to driver’s licenses. Proponents argue that licensing ensures road safety, insurance coverage, and accountability. Critics, however, insist that granting CDLs to individuals without legal status jeopardises national security and encourages unlawful entry. Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for DHS, criticized California's strategy, "Granting a commercial license to an individual in the country illegally is irresponsible and puts every road driver at risk."