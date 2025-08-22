India-China border dispute: India-China relations, involving Asia's two largest neighbors, have faced ongoing strains due to their long-standing border disputes. The main reason for their long-standing tension is their unresolved Himalayan border. This is one of the world's most difficult and sensitive boundaries. In spite of decades of discussions, the Line of Actual Control (LAC) remains a sensitive area that often leads to conflicts, damaged relationships. Though recent diplomatic meetings indicate that both countries are now seeking to create new ways to handle tensions and aim for a political agreement.

How The Border Dispute Erupted? The core issue lies in the ill-defined 3,488-kilometre border, widely defined as the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The frontier runs across treacherous terrain with rivers, lakes, and snowcapped peaks, making the line susceptible to shifting perceptions. The current tensions stem from history, geography, and mistrust.

• Colonial maps: British-drawn lines, like the Johnson-Ardagh Line that placed Aksai Chin in India, and the McMahon Line that marked Arunachal Pradesh in India, were never accepted by either side. This caused controversies and disparities over a long period of time.

• 1959 Tibet crisis: Granting asylum to the Dalai Lama after Beijing's crackdown in Tibet, raised Chinese concerns about India's decisions.

• 1962 War: China defeated India, occupying Aksai Chin while withdrawing from Arunachal Pradesh. The war established the LAC as the de facto boundary, a vague and unmarked line open to different interpretations.

• Building up militaries: Both countries developed roads, posts, and airstrips over the years, each aiming to outdo the other in a region where logistics are even vital for survival.

• Galwan Clash 2020: Tensions rose in June 2020. The skirmishes in Galwan Valley resulted in the deaths of Indian as well as Chinese soldiers. The battle involved stones, rods, and clubs due to agreements that banned firearms. This was the first combat death along the LAC since 1975.

• Follow-up incidents: Clashes in Sikkim in 2021 and in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang region in 2022 showed that even with multiple military and diplomatic talks, complete de-escalation was not possible at that time.

How India And China Plan To Resolve It In a major development this week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to New Delhi paved the way for renewed efforts. Following discussions with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, both sides agreed to establish two new groups under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC). Alongside the two sides agreed on fresh steps to stabilise ties:

• An expert group will discuss boundary delimitation and push for a final settlement.

• A new working group will manage the border to maintain peace and stability along sensitive areas.

• Direct flights resume: The flights suspended after the Doklam crisis and the Covid pandemic, were agreed to resume at the earliest

• Cultural and religious exchanges: Indian pilgrims will enjoy increased access to Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar.

• Army-level talks will broaden to cover the Eastern and Middle sectors, in addition to the Western sector, which has seen most of the clashes.

• Diplomatic Step: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tianjin for the SCO Summit on August 31. This will be his first trip to China since 2018. The visit comes at a time when India's trade tensions with Washington are increasing. Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong also extended an open invitation for greater trade cooperation, stating that Beijing welcomes all Indian commodities into the Chinese market. He called for stronger trade, cultural, and diplomatic ties.

ALSO READ: Hindi-Chini Bhai Bhai: China Firmly Opposes US Tariffs, Says 'Stand With India' Why This Matters? While past agreements have often struggled to hold up, the introduction of new mechanisms shows a serious commitment. Both governments recognised that cooperation in trade, exchanges between people, and regional forums like the SCO and BRICS should not be overshadowed by border tensions. For India, stability along the border is vital not only for national security but also for its wider strategy in Asia.