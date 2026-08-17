Amid renewed tensions between Iran and the US, Tehran has issued a stern warning to Washington, stating that it will escalate tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and beyond and launch an attack if the US fails to fully implement an interim peace deal within weeks.

A senior Iranian official said that if the US fails to meet that deadline and diplomacy breaks down, Tehran would launch a "timely and precise" military attack to break the US naval blockade of the Islamic Republic, the official added told Reuters.

The latest development comes as diplomatic efforts to bring Tehran and Washington back to talks under a June agreement have stalled in recent weeks.

Iran's foreign minister has said the Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until the US first returns to the deal, while the US Treasury Secretary has warned of unprecedented economic isolation for Iran.

( This is a breaking news )