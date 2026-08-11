Japan Earthquake Video: A newly released security camera footage has captured the tense moment a powerful earthquake violently shook Kumamoto General Hospital in southwestern Japan during an abdominal surgery. The video shows the split-second instincts of the medical staff, who rushed to protect their patient, using their own bodies as shields against rattling equipment.

Staff Shield Patient During Surgery According to reports, four surgeries were taking place at Kumamoto General Hospital when a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck southwestern Japan on July 28. The strong shaking sent equipment rattling, causing medical staff to rush to protect patients inside the operating rooms. A video that has now emerged online shows medical staff using their bodies to shield the patient and prevent equipment from falling. The clip also shows a nurse opening a door to keep an evacuation route clear while the surgical team continued working.

WATCH: Surgeons were caught in the July 28 Kumamoto earthquake during an operation, with one doctor securing the emergency exit while the rest of the surgical team shielded the patient throughout the quake.pic.twitter.com/6iGsjWqxjB — Clash Report (@clashreport) August 6, 2026 All Four Surgeries Completed Despite the dangerous conditions, doctors and nurses managed to continue their work. According to the hospital, all four operations were completed successfully. However, the earthquake caused widespread disruption in the area. Dozens of people were killed, and thousands were forced to move to evacuation centers. Earlier, the Kumamoto General Hospital suspended some services after the earthquake. The hospital later resumed normal outpatient services on August 5. ALSO READ: From Daily Shakes To A Historic Disaster: Why Colombia's Latest Earthquake Shattered A 100-Year Record

The earthquake that occurred last month had also caused an explosion at the Aeon Mall Kumamoto in Japan’s Kashima Town, killing seven people. Earlier on July 29, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar had expressed deep concern over the powerful earthquake and conveyed India's steadfast solidarity and support to the Japanese government and its people.

In a post on X, Jaishankar extended his condolences and well wishes for those impacted by the tremor. “Deeply concerned at the news of the earthquake that struck Kumamoto prefecture in Japan. Express our solidarity and support to the Government and people of Japan as they respond to it. Pray for the safety and recovery of those affected by the earthquake,” EAM Jaishankar.