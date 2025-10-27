In a sweeping move aimed at tightening border security, the United States has finalised a new regulation that will make biometric data collection, including facial recognition, mandatory for nearly all foreign nationals entering or leaving the country. The rule, published in the Federal Register on Friday, grants US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) the authority to deny entry or exit to individuals who refuse to be photographed under the updated system.

The final rule allows CBP to implement an “integrated biometric entry-exit system” that compares facial images and other biometric data collected upon arrival with those taken during departure. The goal is to curb visa overstays, detect fraudulent travel documents, and enhance national security by tracking individuals without lawful admission or parole.

Previously, CBP collected biometric data such as fingerprints and photos from specific groups of non-citizens. However, the new rule, set to take full effect on December 26, 2025, represents a major expansion, removing exemptions that previously applied to children under 14 and adults over 79.

The regulation applies to all non-US citizens, including lawful permanent residents (green-card holders), visa holders, and undocumented migrants. For the first time, CBP will have the authority to photograph foreign nationals not just upon entry but also at any point of departure, whether by air, sea, or land.

Officials say that while the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) already uses facial recognition at select airports for document verification, this rule would make the process mandatory nationwide. Technology Behind The Move CBP’s system, known as “Simplified Arrival”, is already operational at multiple US airports, where it compares a traveller’s live photo with images in government databases, such as passports and visas. The agency plans to extend the system to cover both arrivals and departures at all commercial airports and seaports within the next three to five years.

Although Congress mandated a biometric exit system as far back as 1996, technological and logistical challenges delayed its full implementation. Recent advances in real-time image comparison technology have made widespread deployment more feasible.