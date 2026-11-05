Europe's aviation sector is facing a fresh wave of bomb threats targeting commercial flights, bringing back memories of the security scare that disrupted India's aviation industry nearly two years ago. Multiple flights across Europe were forced to divert or make emergency landings on Thursday morning following security alerts, putting airlines and airport authorities on heightened alert.

Among the affected aircraft was Aer Lingus flight EI402, which was travelling from Dublin to Rome. The aircraft was diverted as a security precaution and landed safely at Evreux Airport, approximately 100 kilometres west of Paris, the Irish airline confirmed in a statement.

Meanwhile, Belgian media reported that another aircraft was forced to land at Brussels' Zaventem Airport. The plane reportedly belonged to Polish carrier LOT. Although the emergency diversions caused concern among passengers and aviation authorities, the aircraft involved landed safely. The incidents once again highlighted the challenges airlines face when dealing with threats that could potentially compromise passenger safety. India's Aviation Sector Faced Similar Turmoil in 2024 The developments in Europe have drawn comparisons with the wave of bomb threats that targeted Indian airlines in 2024. During that period, numerous domestic and international flights received threatening messages, triggering widespread security checks, flight diversions and emergency responses. On October 20, 2024, a record 32 Indian flights had received bomb threats, but only one was diverted.

ALSO READ: European Skies On High Alert: Multiple Flights Diverted, Forced To Make Emergency Landings Following Bomb Threats Indian airlines, including IndiGo, Air India and Vistara, were among those affected by the repeated threats. Several flights were subjected to additional security procedures, while some were diverted to other airports as a precaution. The incidents created significant operational disruptions, causing delays, passenger inconvenience and additional expenses for airlines. Security agencies were also forced to intensify their investigations to identify those responsible for issuing the threats. Aviation Security Back In Focus The latest developments across Europe have once again brought aviation security into the spotlight. Bomb threats, even when ultimately found to be false, can trigger extensive safety protocols because authorities cannot afford to take chances with passenger lives.

ALSO READ: Dublin-Rome Flight Diverted To France After Bomb Alert When an aircraft receives a credible security alert, airlines and aviation authorities may decide to divert it to the nearest suitable airport. Such decisions are taken as precautionary measures to allow security agencies to assess the situation and ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

Repeated threats also place pressure on airline operations, airport infrastructure and security personnel. They can disrupt flight schedules, increase operating costs and undermine passenger confidence. While the European incidents have revived memories of India's aviation security crisis, there is no indication that the two episodes are connected. For now, the focus remains on identifying the source of the latest threats, strengthening security protocols and ensuring that passengers can travel safely without fear of potential threats to aircraft. You may also like to watch