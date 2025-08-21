- By Shivangi Sharma
- Thu, 21 Aug 2025 07:43 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he had a “very good conversation” with French President Emmanuel Macron, where the two leaders discussed efforts for peaceful resolutions to ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia, while also reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the India–France strategic partnership.
Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, “Had a very good conversation with my friend President Macron. Exchanged views on efforts for peaceful resolution of conflicts in Ukraine and in West Asia. Reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the India-France strategic partnership.”
Macron On Ukraine And Trade Partnerships
Macron highlighted the strategic importance of his discussions with Modi, stating, “We coordinated our positions on the war in Ukraine to move toward a just and lasting peace, with strong guarantees for Ukraine and the security of Europe.”
On trade and economic cooperation, Macron said both nations agreed to expand exchanges across strategic sectors. He also referenced India and France’s cooperation on artificial intelligence, recalling the Summit for Action on AI held in Paris and noting preparations for India’s hosting of the Global AI Summit in New Delhi in 2026.
Both leaders stressed the importance of effective multilateralism, with Macron underlining plans for coordination ahead of the French presidency of the G7 and the Indian presidency of BRICS, both scheduled for 2026.
Earlier this week, Macron attended a meeting at the White House alongside U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and several EU leaders. The discussions focused on Ukraine’s post-war settlement and ensuring strong security guarantees against Russian aggression.
Macron suggested a four-way meeting involving Europe, the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine, arguing that European participation was essential for any lasting solution.