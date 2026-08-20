Scottish National Party (SNP) politician and Scottish Parliament member Martyn Day on Wednesday married his Keralam-born partner, Nidhin Chand, in a traditional ceremony at the Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple in Thrissur. The ceremony reportedly fulfilled Nidhin's decade-long wish to complete their wedding rituals in the temple town.

Couple Had Legally Married In The UK The couple shared their wedding pictures on Instagram, in which Day was seen wearing traditional white Kerala attire, Mundu and a garland, while Nidhin wore a kasavu saree. According to PTI report, the couple had legally married in the UK in 2016. However, Nidhin had long wanted to complete the traditional wedding rituals at Guruvayur temple. Their plans were delayed for several years due to events including the 2018 Kerala floods and the COVID-19 pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jith (@jith__uday) Who Is Martyn Day? Martyn Day, 55, is a veteran SNP politician who has represented the Linlithgow area at both local and national levels. He was first elected to West Lothian Council in 1999. In 2015, he entered the UK House of Commons as the MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk. He served as an MP until 2024. ALSO READ: A Simple Indian Rice Dal Meal Costs More Than Rs 2500 In Zurich; Why Swiss City Is One Of World's Most Expensive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jith (@jith__uday) In the 2026 Scottish Parliament election, Day returned to elected office and was elected as the MSP for Falkirk East and Linlithgow. He is currently a member of the Scottish Parliament's Climate Action Committee and Economy, Tourism and Energy Committee. Who Is Nidhin Chand? Nidhin Chand is from the Piravom area of Ernakulam and moved to the UK in November 2008 for higher education. She completed a master's degree in IT management in the UK. She is the daughter of KN Chandran, a retired veterinary officer, and Rajamma, a former Pampakuda grama panchayat member.

How Did They Meet? The couple met during Nidhin’s PhD in the UK. When changes to immigration rules cancelled thousands of student visas, including Nidhin's, she lobbied Parliament and represented Indian students before committees. It was during this period that she met Day, who was then the MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk. Day proposed to Nidhin in May, and they married in 2016. When Nidhin told him that she was a divorcee with a 12-year-old son, Day welcomed both her and her son.

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