A former Detroit TV news anchor was recorded calling a colleague a “bitch” during a heated newsroom confrontation, shortly before she was pulled from the air. Taryn Asher, then an anchor at WJBK-TV Fox 2 Detroit, was filming a public service announcement when the tense exchange unfolded. The video, first reported by FTVLive and Deadline Detroit, captures Asher responding to an off-camera colleague amid a dispute over scripts and workflow.

Asher is heard saying she was reviewing “Amy’s script, the Amy’s Angels one,” and explaining she had tried to fix a section that “didn’t make sense.” She complains about the timing: “I can’t wait for you to go through them all and then I go through them, because then I’m already getting ready by then.”

Detroit TV anchor caught on video calling her boss a ‘bitch’ in profanity-laced newsroom blowup https://t.co/5koMB95yjQ pic.twitter.com/CXDmov0rGg — New York Post (@nypost) August 17, 2026 How did the conversation escalate? The conversation escalates. Asher remarks, “You’re walking out really angry,” then mutters “Bitch.” Moments later she says, “Can I please finish what I’m going to say?” followed by “What the f–k. Grow up.” She then vents: “I’m so done with her antics, telling on me every five seconds. I’m done.” Anchor was removed Asher was removed from the air in November 2025. She has since sued the station, alleging sex discrimination and retaliation. Fox maintains her removal stemmed from “unprofessional workplace behaviour” and “outbursts,” not her gender or any discrimination complaints.

Multiple complaints against Asher In an August 14 court filing responding to the lawsuit, Fox said multiple employees complained about Asher’s conduct in the week before she was placed on paid leave on November 5. The station alleged she shouted at colleagues over guest-interview assignments, repeatedly used profanity, and engaged in “confrontational and disrespectful interactions.” It also claimed she confronted an employee she believed had reported her to management.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: TV Anchor Appears To Fall Asleep On Live News Broadcast, Yet Gets Praise On Social Media Fox specifically disputed Asher’s account of a dispute involving male co-anchor Roop Raj. According to the station, on October 30, Asher mistakenly thought Raj had been assigned an interview she had booked. The interview had actually been given to her, yet she allegedly raised her voice and shouted at two colleagues over the mix-up.

Tensions flared again during election coverage on November 4. Producers initially assigned both guest interviews on the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts to Raj. One was later reassigned to Asher. Fox says she then confronted Raj and told him words to the effect of “You don’t own politics.”

Asher appeared “jealous” The next day, Asher was placed on paid leave pending investigation. Fox noted that Raj spoke to human resources around the same time and expressed the view that Asher appeared “jealous” and had an issue with “men versus women.”On November 21, management informed Asher she would not return because of her “repeated outbursts in the newsroom and multiple instances of unprofessional conduct.”

ALSO READ: 'Son Of B*tch, Burn In Hell': Anchor Who Fled Iran As Child Reacts To Khamenei’s Death, On-Air Outburst Goes Viral | Watch Asher denies any such behaviour and claims the station retaliated against her for raising sex-discrimination concerns. She also alleges male employees accused of misconduct were treated more leniently—an assertion Fox disputes. The case remains ongoing as both sides present sharply different accounts of the events that led to Asher’s exit.

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