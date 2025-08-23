US President Donald Trump on Saturday reiterated his claim that he single-handedly averted a “nuclear war” between India and Pakistan, while India firmly rejected the assertion, maintaining that the decision to halt Operation Sindoor was entirely its own. Trump, wearing a cap that read “Right About Everything” in the Oval Office, told reporters, “We solved what could’ve been a nuclear war with India and Pakistan. It was getting ready to be a nuclear war. I’ve settled seven wars, three pre-wars, that’s ten wars, not happy at all.”

He has consistently asserted since May that his government brokered a ceasefire after India's Operation Sindoor, a counter-terror military operation in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that claimed the lives of 26 individuals. Indian officials had earlier denied his account, stating that the order to de-escalate was solely based on Indian strategic interests and not on any foreign intervention.

#WATCH | Washington DC | On the Russia-Ukraine war, US President Donald Trump says, "... It takes two to tango. I wanted to have a meeting with those two... But many people think nothing will come out of that meeting... We solved one that could have been a nuclear war between… pic.twitter.com/I0WO31NW6C — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2025

India's Earlier Response: "No Mediation, No Pressure"

India has categorically dismissed Trump’s version of events. Officials clarified that Pakistan had requested a ceasefire only after suffering major losses during Operation Sindoor, a counter-terror offensive launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing Parliament earlier this month, said, “No foreign leader played any role in halting Operation Sindoor. The Pakistan DGMO requested a ceasefire after we had achieved our objectives. It was India’s decision alone.” External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also said in a previous interview with Newsweek that Trump's allegations were not true, "There was no pressure related to trade. I was present during a phone call between Vice President JD Vance and PM Modi. There was no US hint towards a ceasefire." "Perception that trade and ceasefire were connected is just wrong. Diplomacy and defense choices are separate," he added.

Despite India’s repeated denials, the White House continues to support Trump’s account. Last month, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the President deserved the Nobel Peace Prize for resolving global conflicts. “President Trump has ended disputes in India-Pakistan, Congo-Rwanda, Israel-Iran, and more. That’s one peace resolution every month,” Leavitt remarked. The claim, however, has drawn skepticism from diplomatic experts, who argue that Washington is exaggerating its role in South Asian affairs.