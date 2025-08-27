US President Donald Trump, who has imposed a massive tariff on India, dialed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recent weeks, but the latter did not take his calls, German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) reported on Monday, citing its sources. As per the report, the American President called PM Modi at least four times; however, details of the timeline were not disclosed by the publisher.

Trump Failed To Defeat India: German Media

The publication, quoting a geopolitical expert, reported, “So far, the US president has defeated all his opponents in the tariff dispute. Not India. Instead, the country is turning to its powerful neighbor, China, and ignoring old wounds.” Besides FAZ, a Japanese newspaper, Nikkei Asia, echoed a similar report about Prime Minister Modi. It also claimed PM Modi avoided Trump’s calls, "heightening Trump's frustration."

How Did India-US Relations nosedive? Notably, the relations between the two nations nosedived following President Trump’s contentious statements against New Delhi and its trade practices. Trump, who once called PM Modi the greatest ally of America, called him a “terrific” leader following his India-Pakistan ceasefire rhetoric. Despite India rejecting the claim, Trump reiterated the claim more than 40 times in the past three months, thus harming his desire for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Earlier in June, when Trump insisted that PM Modi to visit Washington following the G7 Summit, PM Modi rejected his invitation offer. This potentially irked President Trump. However, PM Modi stood firmly against the ceasefire as well as Trump’s tariff warnings in recent months. Earlier on Monday, PM Modi declared he can't compromise on the interests of farmers, cattle-rearers, small-scale industries, cautioning "pressure on us may increase, but we will bear it".

ALSO READ: Trump's 50% Tariff Comes Into Effect: Textiles, Gems And Indian Labour Market Worst Hit | Key Points PM Modi's stern warning to US's tariff Without taking names, PM Modi asserted that politics in the world now largely revolves around economic interests, where everyone is concerned about just themselves, even as he pushed for swadeshi and invoked Mahatma Gandhi. Meanwhile, grasping the scenario, the German publication has reported that the US-India trade clash illustrates that New Delhi will not bow to Washington's pressure. "There are signs indicating that Modi felt insulted," FAZ reports, adding that PM Modi's unwillingness to talk to Trump demonstrates the extent to which the premier is irritated by the US president's actions.