US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that he would rename Lake Ontario as “Lake America,” further escalating tensions with Canada amid a growing trade dispute. Trump said the new name would take effect immediately for US federal usage. Trump Renames Lake Ontario To 'Lake America' Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, Trump said he had been considering the name change for a long time. The move follows his earlier decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico through an executive order after returning to office. Trump framed the latest change as part of his administration's effort to rename major natural landmarks in recognition of American history and contributions.

“We're going to be changing the name of Lake Ontario effective immediately to Lake America. Lake of America was something I’ve been thinking about for a long time. We have a gulf and we have a lake. Now, all we need is an ocean. So, maybe we’ll have to change the name of the Atlantic and/or the Pacific. Maybe we’ll change them both,” Trump said.

🚨 BREAKING: @POTUS signs an Executive Order renaming Lake Ontario as Lake America.



Here is the text of the Order:



By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered:



Section 1. Purpose and Policy.… pic.twitter.com/ggfLXiD0g7 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 27, 2026 ALSO READ: Canada, US's Top Trade Ally, Facing Worst-Ever Trump's Tariff Tantrum: What's Next After 50% Duty Kicks In? Explained Canada And New York Reject Name Change The renaming which comes after trade talks between the two countries collapsed last week, has been rejected by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. In a post on X Carney stated that the lake's name is more than 400 years old and predates both Canada and the US as nations. He said Canadians would continue to call it Lake Ontario. New York Governor Kathy Hochul also rejected the change, saying that New York would not use the name “Lake America.” Republican Vermont Governor Phil Scott called Trump's decision “petty and disappointing.”

The name Lake Ontario comes from the Wendat word Ontari’io, which, appropriately, means “the lake is beautiful, the lake is big”.



The name is more than 400 years old, predating both the Confederation of Canada and the Declaration of Independence of the United States of America.… — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) August 27, 2026 What Trump’s Executive Order Says Meanwhile, sharing the executive order, Trump said the US is the main protector of the Great Lakes and highlighted US investments in shipping, icebreaking and environmental protection. The order directs the Secretary of the Interior, working with the US Board on Geographic Names, to take steps within 30 days to rename the body of water currently known as Lake Ontario as “Lake America.” It also directs the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS) to be updated and references to Lake Ontario to be removed from the federal system. Can Trump Change Lake’s Name? Trump can direct the US federal government to use a different name for the lake. However, the order does not force Canada, international organisations or private entities to adopt the new name. Notably, Lake Ontario is shared by the US and Canada, with about 52 per cent of its surface area in Canada and the remainder in New York.

ALSO READ: US-Canada Trade War Deepens As Trump Hikes Tariffs On Canadian Automobiles, Steel To 50% After Stalled Talks You May Also Like To Watch: