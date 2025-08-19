US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened a high-stakes multilateral meeting with European leaders to discuss potential pathways to peace in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Speaking ahead of the talks, Trump emphasised the need to address sensitive territorial issues, saying, “We also need to discuss the possible exchanges of territory, taking into consideration the current line of contact” between Ukraine and Russia.

The multilateral meeting follows a media briefing in which President Trump suggested the possibility of trilateral talks with Zelenskyy and Putin, emphasising collaboration with both Russia and Ukraine; Zelenskyy welcomed the idea, calling it a positive signal and confirming Ukraine’s readiness, while also expressing willingness to seek a “diplomatic way” to end the war, praising US efforts, and underscoring the need for continued American and European support amid daily Russian attacks.

The European leaders who joined Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House meeting with US President Donald Trump included European Union President Ursula von der Leyen, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Here Are The Top Updates: - NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte praised US President Donald Trump for initiating dialogue with Putin, calling it a breakthrough that could help end the war, stop the destruction in Ukraine, and highlighted Trump’s willingness to participate in security guarantees as a significant step.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte praised US President Donald Trump for initiating dialogue with Putin, calling it a breakthrough that could help end the war, stop the destruction in Ukraine, and highlighted Trump's willingness to participate in security guarantees as a significant step.

- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni emphasised that the group will work together to ensure peace, reaffirming support for Ukraine. She highlighted security guarantees as the primary condition for lasting peace, stating that preventing future aggression is a prerequisite for any agreement. - Finland's president says Trump has "broken the deadlock" with Putin, opening the path for complex negotiations and agreeing to participate in security guarantees for Ukraine, which he called a breakthrough. Trump noted NATO countries had agreed to increase security contributions.

US President Donald Trump said that President Putin is also willing to take action, hinting at positive developments to follow after today's meeting.



UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer supports Macron's view, emphasising that peace in Ukraine ensures Europe's security and calls a trilateral meeting the "sensible next step." - French President Macron proposed adding a European leader to Trump's planned trilateral meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy, stressing Europe's security, though Trump seems focused on the original three-way talks.