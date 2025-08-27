United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent struck a cautiously optimistic tone on Wednesday, even as trade tensions between Washington and New Delhi deepened after President Donald Trump imposed sweeping 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods over its continued imports of Russian crude oil. In an interview with Fox Business, Bessent underscored the strength of US-India ties, expressing hope that the rift would be temporary.

“I do think India is the world’s largest democracy, and the US is the world’s largest economy. I think at the end of the day, we will come together,” Bessent said.

He also highlighted the personal relationship between President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting they “have a very good rapport at the top level.”

'Complicated Trade Relationship'

Calling the bilateral relationship “complicated,” Bessent pointed to India’s protracted negotiations on tariffs. “India came in early after Liberation Day to begin negotiating, yet we still don’t have a deal. I had expected an agreement by May or June, but instead they have dragged out the talks,” he said.

