- By Shivangi Sharma
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 08:08 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent struck a cautiously optimistic tone on Wednesday, even as trade tensions between Washington and New Delhi deepened after President Donald Trump imposed sweeping 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods over its continued imports of Russian crude oil. In an interview with Fox Business, Bessent underscored the strength of US-India ties, expressing hope that the rift would be temporary.
“I do think India is the world’s largest democracy, and the US is the world’s largest economy. I think at the end of the day, we will come together,” Bessent said.
He also highlighted the personal relationship between President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting they “have a very good rapport at the top level.”
'Complicated Trade Relationship'
Calling the bilateral relationship “complicated,” Bessent pointed to India’s protracted negotiations on tariffs. “India came in early after Liberation Day to begin negotiating, yet we still don’t have a deal. I had expected an agreement by May or June, but instead they have dragged out the talks,” he said.
Bessent added that India’s growing purchases of discounted Russian crude, which he said New Delhi has “profited from,” remain a sticking point in Washington’s eyes.
India’s Reaction Called ‘Performative’
The Treasury Secretary also described India’s initial response to the tariff hike as “performative.” He argued that New Delhi, which runs a trade surplus with the US, had more to lose than Washington.
“When there is a schism in trade relations, the deficit country is at an advantage. It’s the surplus country that should worry. So the Indians are selling to us. They have very high tariffs, and we have a very large deficit with them,” Bessent remarked.
Despite the confrontation, both governments maintain that wider bilateral relations remain stable. Defence cooperation, technology partnerships, and strategic dialogue continue to advance, even as trade disputes flare.
The 50 per cent tariffs, which took effect on Wednesday, double the existing US duty on many Indian goods. India has sharply criticised the levies as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable,” warning of job losses and economic fallout.
