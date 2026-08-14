Attacks on Indians living abroad have increased nearly sevenfold over the past five years. According to data shared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in the Rajya Sabha, 15 instances of attacks on Indians living abroad were reported in 2021, but the number surged to 104 in 2025.

A total of 302 instances were reported between 2021 and 2025, with 15 in 2021, 31 in 2022, 67 in 2023, and 85 in 2024, before reaching 104 in 2025.

ALSO READ: 'Diplomatic Premises Are Inviolable': MEA Condemns Defacement Of Indian Embassy In Slovenia, Demands Action

Country-Wise Breakdown

The highest number of instances of violence against Indians were reported in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and Canada:

- United States: Recorded 33 cases, the highest during the five years.

- United Arab Emirates: Reported 32 cases in total.

- United Kingdom: Recorded 31 cases.

- Canada: Reported 30 cases.

Other countries with significant numbers include Ireland (24 cases), Russia (23 cases), and Germany (19 cases).

Year-On-Year Country Breakdown

The data showed significant annual variations in country-wise violence:

- United States: Reported 1 attack in 2021, 6 in 2022, 1 in 2023, 11 in 2024, and 14 in 2025.

- United Arab Emirates: Recorded 3 cases in 2021, 4 in 2022, 7 in 2023, 6 in 2024, and 12 in 2025.

- United Kingdom: Recorded 1 incident in 2021, 4 in 2022, 11 in 2023, 10 in 2024, and 5 in 2025.

- Canada: Recorded 3 cases in 2021, 6 each in 2022 and 2023, 7 in 2024, and 8 in 2025.

The data revealed a steep spike in violence in Ireland, following several cases of racist attacks on Indians that were reported last year. The country recorded one case each in 2021 and 2022, which increased to five in 2023, seven in 2024, and reached 10 in 2025.