A newly released transcript of Ghislaine Maxwell’s interview with the US Department of Justice has triggered a storm of speculation, after the convicted sex trafficker suggested that Jeffrey Epstein may have once been “set up on a date” with Princess Diana.

Maxwell, Epstein’s former confidante who is serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, claimed that Epstein encountered the late Princess of Wales at a high-profile London event during the 1990s. According to Maxwell, the gathering was organised by Baroness Rosa Monckton, a close friend of Diana, and her husband, journalist Dominic Lawson.

Speaking with The Sun, Maxwell recalled, “I don’t know if she was being set up as a date for him, maybe because she was. I don’t know if he sat with Diana or met her there. I don’t know, but I believe it was organised by Rosa. I don’t want to speak badly of Diana, but, I’m not going to do that.”

ALSO READ: 'India Must Take Trump Seriously': Nikki Haley Warns On Russian Oil Imports, Urges New Delhi To Resolve Tariff Dispute With Washington Timeline Confusion Fuels Doubts Maxwell suggested the encounter took place in the early 2000s, yet Princess Diana died tragically in a Paris car crash on August 31, 1997. This inconsistency has only fueled speculation and doubts about her account. Maxwell also rejected the allegation that she introduced Epstein to the British royal family, calling it “a flat untruth,” according to The Daily Beast.

The sensational claim has revived interest in Epstein’s social circles, which once included political leaders, financiers, and celebrities. Author Michael Wolff previously wrote that both Donald Trump and Epstein had, disturbingly, joked about competing to seduce Diana, though Wolff noted he did not believe anything of the sort ever happened.