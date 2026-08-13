2026 Hero Xtreme 125R Spied: The 2026 Hero Xtreme 125R has been spied ahead of its official launch, which seems to be just around the corner. The latest spy shots suggest that the brand is levelling up its game in the sporty 125cc segment by adding several upgrades to its Xtreme 125R model. Let’s take a look at what can be expected from the upcoming Hero Xtreme 125R in terms of features and specs.

2026 Hero Xtreme 125R: What’s New? The 2026 Hero Xtreme 125R was spied with a TFT instrument cluster. Notably, other brands have also upgraded their sporty 125cc motorcycles with a TFT instrument cluster. Currently, the top-spec variant of the 125R is available with a 4.2-inch colour LCD instrument cluster. The Xtreme 125R comes equipped with a slew of features, including Dual-Channel ABS, split-seat, dual-disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, all-LED lighting, mono-shock suspension, and more. The motorcycle also comes packed with ride-by-wire technology, which provides it with cruise control and an edge over competitors.

Also Read: 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Classic Spied: Gets New TFT Instrument Cluster And More 2026 Hero Xtreme 125R: Engine Specs The 2026 Hero Xtreme 125R is expected to remain unchanged in terms of powertrain. The bike will likely continue with a 125cc single-cylinder engine, which is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The engine on the 2026 Hero Xtreme 125R can generate peak power and torque outputs of 11.4 hp and 10.5 Nm, respectively.