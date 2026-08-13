2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125: The 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 was recently spied completely undisguised. Notably, several prototypes of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 have been spied on Indian roads. The Pulsar 125 Classic can be seen equipped with a TFT instrument cluster in the latest spy shots. Let’s take a look at what can be expected from the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 125 classic in terms of features and engine.

2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125: Design & Parts The latest spy shots reveal the 2026 Pulsar 125 classic with a new headlamp and a revised fender. The number plate has also been moved up, and it is now placed above the headlight of the motorcycle. The tank and the extensions also get a new design, and the windscreen looks largely the same as the outgoing model. The motorcycle now gets a toe-only gear shifter, whereas the outgoing model comes equipped with a heel and toe gear shifter. Another new addition to the Pulsar 125 is a Monoshock suspension at the rear that has replaced twin shock absorbers offered with the outgoing model.

The motorcycle also gets a new dual-tone exhaust, and prominent split-type grab rails can be seen at the rear, along with a revised taillight design. It also gets new footrests for the pillion, and the foot brake pedal is also new. The bike retains bits such as the telescopic front forks, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED Indicators, and more.

Also Read: MG ADAPT-Based Electric SUV Teased Ahead Of August 26 Launch: 500+ Km Range Expected 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125: Features As mentioned earlier, the new Bajaj Pulsar 125 Classic was spied with a TFT instrument cluster that looks similar to the one we have seen on the recently launched Bajaj Pulsar N 160 SS. The TFT instrument cluster is expected to offer Bluetooth connectivity, SMS and call alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, and more. However, advanced features such as Google Maps Mirroring and WiFi connectivity offered with the N 160 SS are expected not to be offered with the Pulsar 125 Classic. The prototype of the 125 classic was also spied carrying USB Type-C charging ports and hazard lights.