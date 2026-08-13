MG Hector Hawk Launch Date: MG Motor India has shared a teaser of its upcoming electric SUV underpinned by the ADAPT Platform. The brand showcased the ADAPT platform in July 2026, and it will be utilised by the brand for its electric, Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV), and range extender vehicles. Let’s take a look at the teaser of the upcoming MG ADAPT-powered electric SUV.

MG Hector Hawk: Teaser The brand had recently shared an image of its upcoming electric SUV based on the ADAPT platform. The image suggested that the vehicle might be based on the Wuling Starlight 560 EV, which is sold in the international market. The recently shared teaser of the electric SUV shares glimpses of the headlight, taillight, and side profile. Looking at the video, we can confirm that the upcoming electric SUV by MG will be based on the Wuling Starlight 560 EV, and it is anticipated to be called the MG Hector Hawk, as the name was trademarked by the brand in India earlier this year. You can watch the teaser here:

View this post on Instagram Also Read: Mahindra Vision S India Launch Likely On August 15: Check Expected Design, Features, And Specs MG Hector Hawk: Rebadged Starlight 560 EV? Notably, the Starlight 560 is available in a PHEV, as well as an all-electric version in the international market. The MG Starlight 560 is expected to feature a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with a fully digital rectangular driver’s display. It is also anticipated to feature a sliding and reclining second row of seats for enhanced comfort, Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, and more.

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ Edition Launch Tomorrow: Here’s What We Know So Far MG Hector Hawk: Expected To Get 500+ Km Range Internationally sold Wuling Starlight 560 comes packed with the options of either a 56.7 kWh or a 69.2 kWh battery pack. As the MG Hector Hawk will be rivalling the Mahindra XEV 9S in the Indian market, we expect it to carry the same battery pack options as offered in the international market. We expect the MG Hector Hawk to offer a claimed range of more than 500 kilometres on a single charge.