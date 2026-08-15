MG Hector Hawk EV: MG Motor India recently shared a teaser of its upcoming electric SUV underpinned by the ADAPT Platform. The brand showcased the ADAPT platform in July 2026, and it will be utilised by the brand for its electric, Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV), and range-extender vehicles. Let’s take a look at the teaser of the upcoming MG ADAPT-powered electric SUV.

MG Hector Hawk: Rebadged Starlight 560 EV? Notably, the Starlight 560 is available in a PHEV, as well as an all-electric version in the international market. The MG Starlight 560 is expected to feature a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with a fully digital rectangular driver’s display. It is also anticipated to feature a sliding and reclining second row of seats for enhanced comfort, Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, and more.

Also Read: MC Mary Kom Takes Delivery Of New Toyota Hilux: Check Price, Features, And Specs MG Hector Hawk: Expected To Get 500+ Km Range Internationally sold Wuling Starlight 560 comes packed with the options of either a 56.7 kWh or a 69.2 kWh battery pack. As the MG Hector Hawk will be rivalling the Mahindra XEV 9S in the Indian market, we expect it to carry the same battery pack options as offered in the international market. We expect the MG Hector Hawk to offer a claimed range of more than 500 kilometres on a single charge.