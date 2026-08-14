Toyota Hilux Price In India: Six-time world champion and Olympic medallist Mary Kom took delivery of India’s first ninth-generation Toyota Hilux. The Hilux was introduced in the Indian market in 2022, and it was the eighth generation of the lifestyle pickup truck. The ninth-generation Hilux was launched in the country in July 2026, and Mary Kom has become the first owner of the new Hilux. Let’s take a look at the price, features, and engine specifications of the ninth-generation Toyota Hilux.

The Next-Generation Toyota Hilux 2026 is offered in a total of 3 variants. The brand has expanded the Hilux lineup with the addition of a new Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) variant. You can check the variant-wise pricing in the table below:

Next-Generation Toyota Hilux 2026 Variants Ex-Showroom Price INR 4X4 VX, AT Rs. 3,669,000 4X4 GX, AT Rs. 3,369,000 4X2 GX, AT Rs. 3,199,000

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Next-Generation Toyota Hilux: Interior & Features

Inside the cabin, the next-generation Toyota Hilux features a new dashboard with a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and a larger, 12.3-inch touchscreen-based infotainment system. Notably, the global-spec ninth-generation model of the Hilux features a larger 12.3-inch driver’s display too. The new Hilux also has a new three-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls. In terms of features, it gets electrically powered and ventilated front seats, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an 8-speaker audio system, three drive modes (Eco, Normal, and Sport), a PM 2.5 air filter, a 360-degree camera, and more. It is worth mentioning that the India-spec model also misses out on ADAS functionality that is available with the global-spec model.