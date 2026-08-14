Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 New: Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 will be launched in the country on September 4, 2026. The brand recently confirmed this by posting on its official Instagram page. The Himalayan 411 was discontinued in 2023, and the upcoming Himalayan 440 will be positioned below the more powerful Himalayan 450 in the brand’s lineup. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from the upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 440.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440: Hardware The Himalayan 440 will be based on the Royal Enfield Scram 440. While the Scram 440 gets 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, the upcoming Himalayan 440 is expected to get 21-inch spoke wheels at the front. The Scram 440 gets telescopic front forks with 190mm of travel. The Himalayan 440 is also expected to come equipped with the same suspension setup at the front, albeit it might have a longer 200mm of travel.

Also Read: Skoda Slavia Facelift Teased Ahead Of August 18 Launch: Massage Seats, Sunroof, And More Expected Royal Enfield Himalayan 440: Features The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 comes equipped with a slew of advanced features. The Himalayan 440 is expected to be less feature-loaded as it will be placed below the brand’s Himalayan 450 motorcycle. Notably, the Himalayan 450 comes equipped with a TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth Connectivity, USD Forks, Turn-by-Turn navigation, and more. We expect the Himalayan 450 to get an analogue instrument cluster with the brand’s tripper pod that will be offered with higher-spec trims of the motorcycle.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Launch In September? Ventilated Seats, Level 2 ADAS, And More Expected Royal Enfield Himalayan 440: Engine Specs The Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 is expected to draw power from the same LS400 engine that powers the Scram 440. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and generates 25.4hp and 34 Nm of torque in the Scram 440. The engine generates 2 Nm of additional torque, thanks to the increased 3mm bore, when compared to the engine used with the Himalayan 411.