Next Generation Toyota Fortuner: Toyota, the largest car manufacturer in the world, recently launched the ninth-generation Toyota Hilux in the country. Now that the Toyota Hilux has been launched, it is time for one of the most awaited launches of 2026: the next-generation Toyota Fortuner. The new generation of the brand’s popular SUV will be based on the ninth-generation Hilux, and it is expected to be launched by the end of 2026 in the Indian market. Several prototypes of the Fortuner have been spied in the country. Let’s take a look at the expected design, features, and specs of the upcoming next-generation Toyota Fortuner.

2026 Toyota Fortuner: Expected Design The 2026 Toyota Fortuner was recently spied from the front end for the first time. While the test mule was heavily disguised, it shares several key design details, such as eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs, a large grille, a revised bumper, and a split LED headlamp setup. The 2026 Toyota Fortuner is also expected to feature a more upright stance at the front, a rear profile that is more squared-off, a revised tail lamp design, and more muscular proportions.

Also Read: MC Mary Kom Takes Delivery Of New Toyota Hilux: Check Price, Features, And Specs 2026 Toyota Fortuner: Expected Features Similar to the Toyota Hilux, the upcoming 2026 Toyota Fortuner is expected to feature a completely new and more premium interior. We anticipate the Fortuner 2026 to feature a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with a 12.3-inch fully digital driver’s display. We also anticipate the Fortuner 2026 to come equipped with enhanced driver assistance features, a new electrically powered steering wheel, and OTA (Over-the-Air) software upgrades.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Launch Confirmed For September 4: Here’s What We Know So Far 2026 Toyota Fortuner: Engine The brand has revealed the ninth-generation Toyota Hilux with multiple engine options, including a petrol engine, a diesel engine, a hybrid engine, and a hydrogen fuel-cell powertrain. While the upcoming 2026 Toyota Fortuner is expected to feature several changes in terms of design and features, it will likely retain the powertrain options offered with the current model. The current model of the Fortuner has multiple powertrain options, including a 2.8-litre diesel engine with automatic and manual transmission options, and a 2.7-litre petrol engine with an automatic gearbox.