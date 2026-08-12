MG Hector Hawk: MG Motor India has teased its upcoming electric SUV for the first time. The brand’s upcoming electric SUV will be based on the ADAPT platform that was showcased in July 2026. The brand shared an image of its upcoming electric SUV with the tagline ‘ADAPT Takes Its First Electric Form’. Notably, the brand has recently trademarked the name ‘MG Hector Hawk’, and we believe that it is the upcoming HG Hawk EV underneath the cover that was just teased, and it is expected to be launched on August 26 in India.

MG Electric SUV & ADAPT Platform The MG ADAPT platform is significant for the brand’s upcoming electrified vehicles. The ADAPT platform is unlikely to be the foundation for any of the brand’s ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicles. The petrol engine to be used in any of the brand’s hybrid cars is one of the major highlights, and the brand claims that the engine is tuned for lower fuel consumption and enhanced thermal efficiency of up to 43 per cent. The brand has not yet confirmed powertrain-related details, but it has confirmed that it will be paired with a Direct Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

Additionally, at the time of unveiling of the ADAPT platform, the brand confirmed that it can be used with EVs, PHEVs, and Range Extenders. With the new teaser, the brand has now confirmed that the first SUV to be based on the ADAPT platform will be an all-electric vehicle.

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe Unveiled: Gets 793 Km Range, Goes 0 To 100 In 3.5 Seconds MG Electric SUV Car: What To Expect? While the teaser doesn’t reveal many details of the upcoming MG electric SUV, it surely gives us a glimpse of the proportions and overall silhouette of the vehicle. Although it's covered, the vehicle has long proportions, and it has an upright stance at the front. Sleek LED headlights, a bold and large grille, carved lines, roof rails, traditional pull-type door handles, and wheel arches are also visible. While it is heavily covered, the overall proportions and curves suggest that the SUV might be a rebadged version of the Wuling Starlight 560.

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup Teased Ahead Of August 14 Unveil: 4x4 And 2.2-Litre Diesel Expected MG Hector Hawk: Rebadged Starlight 560 EV? Notably, the Starlight 560 is available in a PHEV, as well as an all-electric version in the international market. The MG Starlight 560 is expected to feature a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with a fully digital rectangular driver’s display. It is also anticipated to feature a sliding and reclining second row of seats for enhanced comfort, Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, and more.

MG Hector Hawk: Expected To Get 500+ Km Range Internationally sold Wuling Starlight 560 comes packed with the options of either a 56.7 kWh or a 69.2 kWh battery pack. As the MG Hector Hawk will be rivalling the Mahindra XEV 9S in the Indian market, we expect it to carry the same battery pack options as offered in the international market. We expect the MG Hector Hawk to offer a claimed range of more than 500 kilometres on a single charge.