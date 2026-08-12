Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup Truck: The Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup truck was recently teased ahead of its official unveiling scheduled for August 14, 2026. Notably, the Scorpio N-based pickup was showcased for the first time in 2023, and its launch has been much-awaited ever since. The brand has shared a TVC of the upcoming 2027 Scorpio N Pickup on its official Instagram page. Let’s take a look.

Watch: Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup Teased View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahindra Automotive (@mahindra_auto) Also Read: 5 Most Affordable Cars With 5-Star BNCAP Rating In India: Tata Punch To Skoda Kylaq Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup: Design The teaser shared by the brand shares a glimpse of the front fascia of the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N pickup truck. Notably, the production-spec Scorpio N pickup was recently spied, and it looks very similar to the teaser. We can see eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs in the teaser, which are expected to be placed above the dual-barrel-shaped LED headlights, as we’ve seen with the Scorpio N. However, these ones seem to be sleeker. Additionally, the front fascia also gets a larger and bolder grille with vertically arranged LED fog lamps. The bumper looks sporty, and it gets a flat bonnet.

The brand has also shared a glimpse of the side profile of the Mahindra Scorpio N pickup, and it looks like the pickup truck will be offered with a dual-cab configuration. The pickup truck gets C-shaped LED taillights at the rear, along with the brand name carved on the tailgate.

Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup: Expected Features The brand has also shared a glimpse of the interior of the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup truck in the teaser. The cabin has also been spied on several prototypes over the last few months. The cabin looks similar to the Scorpio N SUV. While the dashboard design and other elements look similar, the cabin gets an all-black theme with contrast stitching. The Scorpio N SUV gets a dual-tone coffee-brown and black theme. Another visually distinct element inside the cabin of the Scorpio N pickup is the HVAC panel that features three rotary dials, while the Scorpio N SUV gets two dials.

Also Read: Govt Rules Out Ethanol-Blended Diesel Over Low Flash Point: Here’s What It Means Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup Truck: Engine The upcoming Scorpio N Pickup truck is expected to be powered by the same engine used by the brand in its current lineup of SUVs. The Mahindra Scorpio N pickup truck is expected to be powered either by a 2.2-liter diesel engine, mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The diesel engine can generate peak power and torque outputs of 130 hp and 300 Nm of torque.