2027 Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup: The Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup was showcased for the first time in Africa in 2023, and its launch has been much-awaited ever since. Several prototypes of the Mahindra Scorpio N pickup have been spied during the testing phase on Indian roads. The most recent spy shots capture the Mahindra Scorpio N pickup completely undisguised. The brand has confirmed that the Mahindra Scorpio N-based pickup truck will be launched in 2027. Let’s take a look at the design, features, and engine specs of the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N pickup.

Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup: Design The recent spy shots suggest that the Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup will have a similar contour to the brand’s Scorpio N SUV. However, the cargo bed placed on the rear provides it with a distinct look. The front fascia looks completely the same as the Scorpio N SUV, with elements like a dual-barrel headlamp setup, a blacked-out grille with horizontal and chrome vertical slats, fog lamps placed on the bumper inside a scorpion sting-like chrome element, and more. The rear end of the Scorpio N pickup looks different, and it features vertically placed rectangular stop lamps and integrated turn signals, along with Mahindra badging on the tailgate.

Also Read: Govt Rules Out Ethanol-Blended Diesel Over Low Flash Point: Here’s What It Means Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup: Interior & Features The interior of the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup has also been spied, and the cabin also looks similar to the Scorpio N SUV. While the dashboard design and other elements look similar, the cabin has an all-black theme with red stitching, while the Scorpio N SUV gets a dual-tone coffee-brown and black theme. Another visually distinct element inside the cabin of the Scorpio N pickup is the HVAC panel that features three rotary dials, while the Scorpio N SUV gets two dials.

Also Read: BGauss Oowah Electric Scooter Launched: Prices Start From Rs 1.22 Lakh, Gets 145 Km Range Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup: Engine The upcoming Scorpio N Pickup truck is expected to be powered by the same engine used by the brand in its current lineup of SUVs. The Mahindra Scorpio N pickup truck is expected to be powered either by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol or a 2.2-liter diesel engine, mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. While the turbocharged petrol unit generates 200 hp and 380 Nm of torque, the diesel engine generates 130 hp and 300 Nm of torque.