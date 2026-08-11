BGauss Oowah Electric Scooter Price: BGauss, the design- and engineering-led electric vehicle manufacturer based out of Mumbai, today launched the all-new e-pop electric scooter, Oowah, in India. The brand shared that the scooter is designed for first-time EV buyers, and it is particularly aimed at Gen-Z buyers. Let’s take a look at the features and range of the BGauss Oowah electric scooter.

BGauss Oowah Electric Scooter: Design & Parts The BGauss Oowah electric scooter features a modern design with attractive colour options. The Oowah electric scooter will be offered in a total of 4 colour options: Emerald Shadow, Jamun Punch, Zesty Red and Tangy Toma. The scooter gets an LED headlight placed vertically on the Apron at the front, and the LED taillights are placed vertically at the rear. It also gets a single-piece seat with a grab rail at the rear. The suspension duty is handled by twin telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock suspension at the rear.

Also Read: 2026 Mahindra Thar 3-Door Launch Likely On August 15: Here’s What To Expect BGauss Oowah Electric Scooter: Features The BGauss Oowah electric scooter comes packed with several advanced features. The scooter gets reverse parking assist. It also gets a distance-to-empty indicator, a side stand sensor for enhanced rider safety, USB charging, underseat storage, and more.

Also Read: Parmish Verma Rides Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex In New Reel: Check Features And Specs BGauss Oowah Electric Scooter: Range The BGauss Oowah electric scooter comes packed with a 3 kWh battery pack. The scooter uses a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) removable battery pack, and it has an ARAI-claimed range of up to 145 kilometres.