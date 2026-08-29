Ather Konarc Launch: The Ather Konarc electric scooter is all set to be launched today in India. The brand has shared several teasers of the upcoming Konarc scooter. The prototypes of the Ather Konarc have been spied on several occasions in the country, and one of the recent teasers shared by the brand shows the electric scooter during rigorous testing. Let’s take a look at what can be expected from the upcoming Ather Konarc.

Ather Konarc Scooter Features The Ather Konarc Scooter is expected to come packed with several advanced features. It is expected to feature a TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and Ather Stack 7.0. The Ather Stack 2.0 offers several functions such as voice command, pothole alerts, crash and town notification, and onboard navigation. Additionally, the scooter will likely come equipped with features such as reverse assist, multiple riding modes, hill hold control, and more.

Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9e, XEV 9s, And BE 6 SPORTEQ Now Available With BaaS: Prices Start At ₹11.45 Lakh Ather Konarc Range The brand has not yet revealed details regarding the powertrain options of the upcoming Ather Konarc electric scooter. However, some information was reportedly leaked ahead of the scooter’s launch, and it suggests that the electric scooter will be offered in a total of 6 variants, and it will likely have a range of up to 200 kilometres on a single charge.

Also Read: Ather Konarc E-Scooter Launch Tomorrow: 200 km Range, TFT Instrument Cluster, And More Expected Ather Konarc Scooter Design As mentioned earlier, the prototypes of the Ather Konarc electric scooter have been spied on several occasions in the country. The Konarc by Ather will be based on the brand’s EL platform showcased last year. The spy shots suggest that the Konarc electric scooter will feature an LED headlamp positioned on the handlebar. Additionally, a long one-piece seat is also expected. The suspension duty will be handled by telescopic front forks at the front and dual twin-shock absorbers at the rear. The scooter will likely use a 14-inch front and a 12-inch rear wheel.