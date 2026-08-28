Mahindra XEV 9S: Mahindra has announced the expansion of Battery as a Service (BaaS) program across its entire electric origin SUV portfolio. The BaaS is available across all variants of the Mahindra XEV 9e, XEV 9S, and BE 6 SPORTEQ. Let’s take a look at the BaaS prices of these individual electric SUVs along with their range, battery rental, and battery pack options.

Mahindra Electric SUVs BaaS Prices Mahindra Electric SUVs & Their BaaS Prices Model BaaS Price Battery Rental Fee Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq ₹11.45 lakh ₹3.75/km Mahindra XEV 9S ₹12.65 lakh ₹3.75/km Mahindra XEV 9e ₹13.90 lakh ₹3.75/km Note: Mentioned prices are subject to terms & conditions explained below. Mahindra XEV 9e: BaaS Price & Range BaaS Price The prices for the Mahindra XEV 9e with BaaS start from Rs 13.90 lakh, ex-showroom. It is worth noting that the battery rental is subject to a monthly EMI of Rs 6,975, along with a usage cost of Rs 3.75 per kilometre, a specific down payment, and considering usage of 60 kilometres per day. It is also worth mentioning that the cost doesn’t include charging, maintenance, and repair costs. The brand has also shared that battery EMI will vary as per battery size, down payment, and tenure.

Range & Battery Pack The Mahindra XEV 9e is available with options of either a 59 kWh battery pack or a 79 kWh battery pack. While the smaller battery pack has an ARAI-claimed range of 542 Km, the larger battery pack has an ARAI-claimed range of 656 kilometres, once fully charged.

Features The Mahindra XEV 9e comes packed with a slew of advanced features including: Triple-screen layout with each screen having a size of 12.3-inch

A 16-speaker Harmon Kardon Dolby Atmos audio system

A panoramic sunroof

Wireless mobile charger

Heads-up display

Ventilated front seats

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Mahindra XEV 9S: BaaS Price & Range BaaS Price The BaaS prices for the Mahindra XEV 9S start from Rs 12.65 lakh, ex-showroom. Just like the Mahindra XEV 9e, the XEV 9S battery rental is also subject to a monthly EMI of 6,975 with a rental fee of Rs 3.75 per day, considering a 60 km daily usage, and a specific down payment. The battery rental doesn’t include charging, maintenance, and repair costs, and battery EMI varies depending on battery size, down payment, and tenure.

Range & Battery Pack The Mahindra XEV 9S is available with a total of 3 battery pack options, including a 59 kWh battery pack, a 70 kWh battery pack, and a 79 kWh battery pack. The 59 kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 521 km, the 70 kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 600 km, and the 79 kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 679 km, on a single charge.

Features The Mahindra XEV 9S comes packed with a slew of advanced features such as: Triple-screen layout with each screen having a size of 12.3-inch

A 16-speaker Harmon Kardon Dolby Atmos audio system

A panoramic sunroof

Wireless mobile charger

AR heads-up display

Ventilated front seats

Reclining & sliding second row of seats

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Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq: BaaS Price & Range BaaS Price BaaS prices for the Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq start from Rs 11.45 lakh,ex-showroom. The BaaS prices, along with the battery rental fees, are subject to the same terms and conditions mentioned for the Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra XEV 9S.

Range & Battery Pack The Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq is also available in a total of 3 battery pack options: a 59 kWh battery pack, a 70 kWh battery pack, and a 79 kWh battery pack. The 59 kWh battery pack offers a claimed range of up to 548 km, the 70 kWh battery pack offers a claimed range of up to 651 km, and the 79 kWh battery pack has a claimed range of up to 683 km.

Features A triple-screen setup with each screen having a size of 12.3 inches

Powered & ventilated front seats with memory function

16-speaker Harmon Kardon Dolby Atmos audio system

Fixed glass panoramic skyroof

Digital key system

VR-LED smart air filter