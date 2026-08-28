Ola Electric S1Z Price: Ola Electric has launched the Ola S1Z electric scooter at Rs 79,999, ex-showroom, in India. The Ola Electric S1Z comes equipped with a slew of advanced features such as cruise control, reverse mode, and more, and its top-spec variant offers a claimed range of up to 301 Km, on a single charge. The S1Z by Ola will be offered in a total of two variants, and while the base-spec trim is powered by a 3.1 kWh battery pack, the top-spec variant is powered by a 5.1 kWh battery pack, and it is priced at Rs 99,999, ex-showroom.

Ola Electric S1Z Key Details Ola Electric S1Z Key Details Feature Specifications Battery Pack Options 3.1 kWh/5.1 kWh Claimed Range 179 km/301 km Battery Type Bharat Cell Technology, LFP Cells Pricing (ex-showroom) Rs 79,999 & Rs 99,999 Key Features Cruise control, reverse mode, regenerative braking, OTA software Updates, and more Bharat Cell LFP Technology & Ola Electric S1Z The Ola S1Z electric scooter is powered by cells that are part of the brand’s Bharat Cell Technology. The Bharat Cell platform is based on 46-series Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which is produced in the brand’s TamilNadu-based Gigafactory and is developed at the company’s Battery Innovation Centre, which is located in Bengaluru. LFP batteries have better thermal efficiency than nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) batteries commonly used in the Indian market. Also Read: MG Hector Tomahawk EV Vs Mahindra XEV 9S: Which Electric SUV Is Better For Big Families

Ola Electric S1Z: Range & Features Range As mentioned earlier, the Ola Electric S1Z gets two battery pack options: a 3.1 kWh or a 5.1 kWh. The smaller battery pack has an Indian Drive Cycle (IDC)-claimed range of up to 179 kilometres on a single charge. The bigger battery pack, on the other hand, has an IDC-claimed range of 301 kilometres.

Features The Ola Electric S1Z runs on the brand’s MoveOS 5 software platform, and it comes equipped with a slew of advanced features, including: Cruise control

Regenerative braking

GPS navigation

OTA (over-the-air) software updates

Reverse mode

Easy Park-low speed maneuvering Also Read: Yamaha R2 Launched In India At ₹2.31 Lakh: Gets 5-Inch TFT Cluster, Quickshifter, And More Ola S1Z Delivery Date & Colour Options The Ola Electric S1Z will be offered in a total of four colour options: White, Anthracite, Sky Splash Blue, and Matcha Green. The brand has shared that deliveries for the 3.1 kWh battery pack version will begin from December 2026 onwards, whereas those planning to buy the 5.1 kWh battery pack version will have to wait till March 2026.