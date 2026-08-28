  • Source:JND

MG Tomahawk:  The MG Hector Tomahawk has been launched in India, and it will rival the likes of the Mahindra XEV 9S. The MG Tomahawk costs Rs 46,000 less than the XEV 9S, but its claimed range is 162 kilometers less than the latter. Are you planning on buying a new 7-seater electric SUV? We have compared both of these SUVs in terms of their claimed range, features, and safety, to provide you with a better choice for your next family SUV.

MG Hector Tomahawk Vs Mahindra XEV 9S

MG Hector Tomahawk Vs Mahindra XEV 9S

Features

MG Hector Tomahawk

Mahindra XEV 9S

Battery Pack

69.5 kWh

59 kWh, 70 kWh, 79 kWh

Claimed Range

517 Km (MIDC)

521 km to 679 Km

Charging

90 kW DC Fast

30 to 80 per cent in 35 minutes

175 kW DC Fast
20 to 80 per cent in 20 minutes

ADAS Functionality

Level 2 ADAS

Level 2 ADAS

Safety Rating

Not tested yet

Not tested yet, but shares platform with Mahindra XEV 9e, which has scored 5-star in BNCAP.

Bootspace

192-litres (All seats up)

528-litres (third-row folded)

Not specified (All seats up)

527-litres (third-row folded)

Ground Clearance

230mm (unladen)

Up to 222mm (unladen)

MG Hector Tomahawk EV Vs Mahindra XEV 9S: Pricing

(Battery as a Service) BaaS Option

The MG Hector Tomahawk EV is also available with the option of BaaS, with prices starting from Rs 13.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The battery rental fee for the MG Tomahawk EV stands at Rs 4.90 per kilometre. Notably, the Mahindra XEV 9S is not available with a BaaS option.

Variant-Wise Comparison

The MG Hector Tomahawk EV is available in a total of 4 trims: Excite, Exclusive, Essence, and Essence 5-seater. The prices for the Tomahawk EV range from Rs 19.49 lakh to Rs 23.49 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. The Mahindra XEV 9S is available in 6 trims, and its costs range between Rs 19.95 lakh and Rs 29.45 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV Vs Mahindra XEV 9S: Range & Charging

Battery Pack Options

The MG Hector is powered by a 69.5 kWh battery pack, whereas the Mahindra XEV 9S comes equipped with the options of either a 59 kWh, a 70 kWh, or a 79 kWh battery pack.

Range

The brand claims that the MG Tomahawk has an MIDC range of 517 km on a single charge. The claimed range for the XEV 9S, on the other hand, ranges from 521 km to 679 kilometres.

Charging

The Mahindra XEV 9S supports up to 175 kW of DC fast charging, whereas the Hector Tomahawk supports up to 90 kW. The brand claims the XEV 9S can charge from 20 to 80 per cent in 20 minutes. The Hector Tomahawk, in contrast, can be charged from 30 to 80 per cent in 35 minutes using a 90 kW DC fast charger.

Also Read: Yamaha R2 Launched In India At ₹2.31 Lakh: Gets 5-Inch TFT Cluster, Quickshifter, And More

MG Hector Tomahawk Vs Mahindra XEV 9S: Features

The MG Tomahawk and the Mahindra XEV 9S come equipped with a slew of advanced features. You can check the comparison of both of these SUVs in terms of features in the table below:

MG Hector Tomahawk Vs Mahindra XEV 9S

Features

MG Hector Tomahawk

Mahindra XEV 9S

Seating Options

5 & 7 seater configurations

6 & 7 seater configurations

Reclining & Sliding Seats

First and second row of seats

First and second row of seats

Ventilated Seats

Front seats only

Front seats only

Infotainment System

15.6-inch touchscreen

12.3-inch triple-screen layout

Instrument Cluster

8.8-inch fully digital

12.3-inch fully digital

Panoramic Sunroof

Yes

Yes

BootSpace

192 litres (All seats up)

528 litres (third-row folded)

Not specified (All seats up)

527 litres (third-row folded)

Audio System

10-speaker Infinity audio system

16-speaker Harmon-Kardon system with Dolby Atmos

Mobile Charging Ports

Front row- cooled wireless charging pad, one USB Type-A, one fast charging USB Type-C port
Second Row: fast charging USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports

Front row- wireless charging pad, fast charging USB Type-C ports
Second Row: fast charging USB Type-C ports

Also Read: MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Launched: Priced At ₹25.70 Lakh Onwards; Gets 1100 Km Full Tank Range

MG Hector Tomahawk EV Vs Mahindra XEV 9S: Safety

Safety Ratings

The MG Hector Tomahawk EV has not yet been tested for its safety. The Mahindra XEV 9S, on the other hand, has also not been tested yet for its safety by BNCAP, albeit it uses the same INGLO structure as the Mahindra XEV 9e, which has scored a 5-star rating in BNCAP.

Safety Features

The MG Hector and Mahindra XEV 9S come equipped with a slew of advanced safety features. You can check safety features offered by both of these electric SUVs here:

MG Hector Safety Features

  • 6 airbags as standard
  • A Level 2 ADAS suite with 11 functions
  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
  • Hill Hold Assist
  • A Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
  • A 360-degree camera with transparent view for chassis and wheel views
  • Parking assist
  • An electronic parking brake

Mahindra XEV 9S Safety Features

  • 6 airbags as standard & up to 7 airbags
  • Level 2 ADAS Suite
  • Eyedentity driver monitoring system
  • Parking assistance
  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
  • Hill Hold and Hill Descent Control
  • Traction Control
  • 540-degree surround view camera

Conclusion

The base variant of the Mahindra XEV 9S costs Rs 46,000 more than the MG Hector Tomahawk. However, the whole game changes when the BaaS variant of the MG Tomahawk is taken into the picture, as it costs Rs 5.50 lakh less than the XEV 9S. On the other hand, the top-spec variants of the XEV 9S offer more features and an additional range of up to 162 kilometres, but it will cost Rs 5.96 lakh more than the top-spec trim of the Hector Tomahawk. Thus, in my opinion, the Hector Tomahawk has been priced very competitively, and it makes more sense for someone looking for a 7-seater electric SUV under Rs 25 lakh. However, if you can spend an additional Rs 6 lakh, the Mahindra XEV 9S is certainly a more viable option.

FAQs

1. MG Hector Tomahawk EV or Mahindra XEV 9S, which one offers more range?

The base-spec trim of the Mahindra XEV 9S offers 4 km, whereas its top-spec trim offers an additional range of 162 kilometres.

2. MG Hector Tomahawk EV or Mahindra XEV 9S, which one is better if I have a budget of Rs 25 lakh?

In my own opinion, considering the factors such as features, safety, and range, the MG Hector Tomahawk EV is a more considerable choice under Rs 25 lakh.

3. MG Hector Tomahawk EV or Mahindra XEV 9S, which one is safer?

The MG Hector Tomahawk EV and Mahindra XEV 9S have not yet been tested by BNCAP.


Also In News