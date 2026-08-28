MG Tomahawk: The MG Hector Tomahawk has been launched in India, and it will rival the likes of the Mahindra XEV 9S. The MG Tomahawk costs Rs 46,000 less than the XEV 9S, but its claimed range is 162 kilometers less than the latter. Are you planning on buying a new 7-seater electric SUV? We have compared both of these SUVs in terms of their claimed range, features, and safety, to provide you with a better choice for your next family SUV.

MG Hector Tomahawk Vs Mahindra XEV 9S MG Hector Tomahawk Vs Mahindra XEV 9S Features MG Hector Tomahawk Mahindra XEV 9S Battery Pack 69.5 kWh 59 kWh, 70 kWh, 79 kWh Claimed Range 517 Km (MIDC) 521 km to 679 Km Charging 90 kW DC Fast 30 to 80 per cent in 35 minutes 175 kW DC Fast

20 to 80 per cent in 20 minutes ADAS Functionality Level 2 ADAS Level 2 ADAS Safety Rating Not tested yet Not tested yet, but shares platform with Mahindra XEV 9e, which has scored 5-star in BNCAP. Bootspace 192-litres (All seats up) 528-litres (third-row folded) Not specified (All seats up) 527-litres (third-row folded) Ground Clearance 230mm (unladen) Up to 222mm (unladen) MG Hector Tomahawk EV Vs Mahindra XEV 9S: Pricing (Battery as a Service) BaaS Option The MG Hector Tomahawk EV is also available with the option of BaaS, with prices starting from Rs 13.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The battery rental fee for the MG Tomahawk EV stands at Rs 4.90 per kilometre. Notably, the Mahindra XEV 9S is not available with a BaaS option. Variant-Wise Comparison The MG Hector Tomahawk EV is available in a total of 4 trims: Excite, Exclusive, Essence, and Essence 5-seater. The prices for the Tomahawk EV range from Rs 19.49 lakh to Rs 23.49 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. The Mahindra XEV 9S is available in 6 trims, and its costs range between Rs 19.95 lakh and Rs 29.45 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV Vs Mahindra XEV 9S: Range & Charging Battery Pack Options The MG Hector is powered by a 69.5 kWh battery pack, whereas the Mahindra XEV 9S comes equipped with the options of either a 59 kWh, a 70 kWh, or a 79 kWh battery pack.

Range The brand claims that the MG Tomahawk has an MIDC range of 517 km on a single charge. The claimed range for the XEV 9S, on the other hand, ranges from 521 km to 679 kilometres. Charging The Mahindra XEV 9S supports up to 175 kW of DC fast charging, whereas the Hector Tomahawk supports up to 90 kW. The brand claims the XEV 9S can charge from 20 to 80 per cent in 20 minutes. The Hector Tomahawk, in contrast, can be charged from 30 to 80 per cent in 35 minutes using a 90 kW DC fast charger.

Also Read: Yamaha R2 Launched In India At ₹2.31 Lakh: Gets 5-Inch TFT Cluster, Quickshifter, And More MG Hector Tomahawk Vs Mahindra XEV 9S: Features The MG Tomahawk and the Mahindra XEV 9S come equipped with a slew of advanced features. You can check the comparison of both of these SUVs in terms of features in the table below:

MG Hector Tomahawk Vs Mahindra XEV 9S Features MG Hector Tomahawk Mahindra XEV 9S Seating Options 5 & 7 seater configurations 6 & 7 seater configurations Reclining & Sliding Seats First and second row of seats First and second row of seats Ventilated Seats Front seats only Front seats only Infotainment System 15.6-inch touchscreen 12.3-inch triple-screen layout Instrument Cluster 8.8-inch fully digital 12.3-inch fully digital Panoramic Sunroof Yes Yes BootSpace 192 litres (All seats up) 528 litres (third-row folded) Not specified (All seats up) 527 litres (third-row folded) Audio System 10-speaker Infinity audio system 16-speaker Harmon-Kardon system with Dolby Atmos Mobile Charging Ports Front row- cooled wireless charging pad, one USB Type-A, one fast charging USB Type-C port

Second Row: fast charging USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports Front row- wireless charging pad, fast charging USB Type-C ports

Second Row: fast charging USB Type-C ports Also Read: MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Launched: Priced At ₹25.70 Lakh Onwards; Gets 1100 Km Full Tank Range MG Hector Tomahawk EV Vs Mahindra XEV 9S: Safety Safety Ratings The MG Hector Tomahawk EV has not yet been tested for its safety. The Mahindra XEV 9S, on the other hand, has also not been tested yet for its safety by BNCAP, albeit it uses the same INGLO structure as the Mahindra XEV 9e, which has scored a 5-star rating in BNCAP.

Safety Features The MG Hector and Mahindra XEV 9S come equipped with a slew of advanced safety features. You can check safety features offered by both of these electric SUVs here: MG Hector Safety Features 6 airbags as standard

A Level 2 ADAS suite with 11 functions

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Hill Hold Assist

A Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

A 360-degree camera with transparent view for chassis and wheel views

Parking assist

An electronic parking brake Mahindra XEV 9S Safety Features 6 airbags as standard & up to 7 airbags

Level 2 ADAS Suite

Eyedentity driver monitoring system

Parking assistance

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Hill Hold and Hill Descent Control

Traction Control

540-degree surround view camera Conclusion The base variant of the Mahindra XEV 9S costs Rs 46,000 more than the MG Hector Tomahawk. However, the whole game changes when the BaaS variant of the MG Tomahawk is taken into the picture, as it costs Rs 5.50 lakh less than the XEV 9S. On the other hand, the top-spec variants of the XEV 9S offer more features and an additional range of up to 162 kilometres, but it will cost Rs 5.96 lakh more than the top-spec trim of the Hector Tomahawk. Thus, in my opinion, the Hector Tomahawk has been priced very competitively, and it makes more sense for someone looking for a 7-seater electric SUV under Rs 25 lakh. However, if you can spend an additional Rs 6 lakh, the Mahindra XEV 9S is certainly a more viable option.

FAQs 1. MG Hector Tomahawk EV or Mahindra XEV 9S, which one offers more range? The base-spec trim of the Mahindra XEV 9S offers 4 km, whereas its top-spec trim offers an additional range of 162 kilometres. 2. MG Hector Tomahawk EV or Mahindra XEV 9S, which one is better if I have a budget of Rs 25 lakh? In my own opinion, considering the factors such as features, safety, and range, the MG Hector Tomahawk EV is a more considerable choice under Rs 25 lakh.

3. MG Hector Tomahawk EV or Mahindra XEV 9S, which one is safer? The MG Hector Tomahawk EV and Mahindra XEV 9S have not yet been tested by BNCAP.