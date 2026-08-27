MG Hector Tomahawk: MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV has been launched in India with introductory prices starting from Rs 25.70 lakh, ex-showroom. The PHEV version of the SUV comes packed with a 150 km all-electric range, along with an 1100 km range on a full tank. With its launch, the Hector Tomahawk has become the first mainstream plug-in hybrid SUV in the Indian market. Let’s take a look at the features and specifications of the newly launched MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV.

MG Hector Tomahawk: Key Details MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Key Details Feature Specifications Engine 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated (NA) Engine Full Tank Range 1100 Kilometres Electric-Only Range 115 km Battery Pack 20.5 kWh Charging 30 to 80 per cent in 35 minutes using a 25 kW DC fast charger MG Hector Tomahawk: Design MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV gets an upright stance with subtle creases on the bonnet. It gets a large grille with chrome elements, and rectangular LED headlamps with gloss black garnish. The front bumper is fitted with a muscular silver trim that looks like a bull bar. On the sides, it gets 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, thick black body cladding, dual-tone ORVMs, black roof rails, traditional pull-type door handles, and a chrome trim that runs along the window line. The rear gets wraparound rectangular LED taillights and a subtle roof spoiler with a mounted stop lamp. Also Read: MG Hector Tomahawk EV Launched With BaaS At ₹13.99 Lakh: Gets 517 Km Range And More

MG Hector Tomahawk: Interior & Features The MG Hector Tomahawk features a dual-tone theme inside the cabin with dark grey and off-white shades. In terms of features, the PHEV SUV by MG comes packed with a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.8-inch driver’s display, a two-spoke steering wheel, and a wireless phone charger. Additional features include:

Gesture controls for AC and music

Ventilated seats

256-colour ambient lighting

Ventilated front seats

Panoramic sunroof

10-speaker Infinity audio system

Electric tailgate

Connected car tech

Rear window sunshades Also Read: Honda ADV160 Launched At ₹1.70 Lakh: India’s First Flex-Fuel Scooter Gets TFT Display And More

MG Hector Tomahawk: Engine & Specs As anticipated, the MG Hector Tomahawk uses a 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated (NA) petrol engine, which is paired with a 20.5 kWh battery pack and an electric motor. The electric motor is capable of generating 201 hp and 237 Nm of torque, whereas the engine can generate a peak power and torque output of 102 hp and 125 Nm, respectively. The Hector Tomahawk has an only electric range of 115 km, whereas the combined full tank range stands at 1100 km.