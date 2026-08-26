Honda ADV160 Launched Price: India’s first flex-fuel scooter has been launched in the form of the Honda ADV160 at a premium of Rs 1.70 lakh, ex-showroom. The ADV160 by Honda comes equipped with a slew of advanced features, including a TFT instrument cluster, single-channel ABS, and more. The ADV160 was showcased recently for the first time as a part of the brand’s future portfolio that comprises 10 products, including the Rebel 300, Honda CB500, and more.

Honda ADV160: Key Specs Honda ADV160 Key Specs Engine 156.93cc Power 16.3 Hp (International Model) Torque 15 Nm (International Model) Lighting LED Instrument Cluster TFT Flex Fuel Compatibility Yes, Up To E85 Design & Hardware The Honda ADV160 features adventure-inspired styling and combines it with maxi-scooter dimensions. In terms of hardware, the scooter features: A raised handlebar

A tall windscreen

Angular body elements

Rugged lower panels

A single-piece stepped-up seat

LED lighting

Split-type grab rail Also Read: Honda Rebel 300 Launched At ₹2.22 Lakh: E-Clutch Variant Costs ₹40,000 More; Check Details

Honda ADV160: Features The Honda ADV160 comes packed with several advanced features. It features a TFT instrument cluster with Honda RoadSync smartphone connectivity. Key features include: TFT instrument cluster

Single-channel ABS

Honda Selectable Torque Control

Turn-by-turn navigation

Dual disc brakes

27 litres underseat storage Also Read: New-Gen Audi Q3 Breaks Cover: Packed With 204 Hp, Dual-Screens, And More Honda ADV160: Engine Specs & Rivals The Honda ADV160 is powered by a 156.93cc liquid-cooled engine. The brand has not yet revealed power and torque figures of the newly launched Honda ADV160. The international model generates peak power and torque outputs of 16.3 hp and 15 Nm, respectively. The ADV160 will rival the likes of the Yamaha Aerox, Hero Xoom, and more in the Indian market.

India's First E85 Flex Fuel Scooter The Honda ADV160 also happens to be India’s first flex fuel scooter. The ADV160 by Honda uses the brand’s FlexTech technology, and it can support up to E85 fuel blends. In simpler words, the scooter can run on a fuel that is 85 per cent Ethanol and just 15 per cent petrol.

Conclusion The Honda ADV160 is certainly a head-turner with its adventure-styling elements, but it is certainly more than just an eye-pleaser. 27 litres of underseat storage, maxi-scooter proportions, traction control, dual disc brake setup, a TFT instrument cluster, and single-channel ABS make it highly practical for urban roads, rough city roads, and weekend escapes. However, in my opinion, given the additional features and edge over its competitors, the scooter still feels priced slightly on the higher side for the Indian market. Notably, the Yamaha Aerox prices range between Rs 1.43 lakh and Rs 1.46 lakh, whereas the Hero Xoom 160 is priced between Rs 1.41 lakh and Rs 1.44 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.