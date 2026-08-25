Honda Rebel 300 Power: The Honda Rebel 300 has been launched in India with prices starting from Rs 2.20 lakh, ex-showroom. The Rebel 300 will be offered in two main variants: standard and E-Clutch. The E-Clutch variant of the motorcycle costs Rs 40,000 more than the standard variant of the motorcycle. Let’s take a look at the hardware, features, and engine specifications of the newly launched Rebel 300.

The Honda Rebel 300 features a bobber-inspired design. It features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank and a round LED headlight. An upright handlebar and forward-positioned footpegs provide it with a relaxed riding position. Additional details of the features and parts of the motorcycle are as follows:

The Honda Rebel 300 also comes equipped with a slew of advanced features, including a circular TFT instrument cluster with Honda RoadSync connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. The bike also features dual-channel ABS, and its E-clutch variant gets electric actuators that operate the clutch automatically, and the rider can change gears without using it.

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Honda Rebel 300: Engine & Specs

The Honda Rebel 300 is powered by a 286cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, and it can generate peak power and torque output of 30 hp and 27.5 Nm, respectively.