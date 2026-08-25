Bajaj Pulsar: The new-generation Bajaj Pulsar 125 has been launched in India with prices starting from Rs 92,990, ex-showroom Delhi (prices may vary depending on the location). The new Pulsar 125 motorcycle comes equipped with a slew of advanced features such as new LED lighting, a monoshock suspension setup at the rear, a TFT display, and more. Let’s take a look at all the upgrades the Bajaj Pulsar 125 has received.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 New Vs Old: Key Differences The previous generation model of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 was launched in India in 2019, and the brand has launched an upgrade after 7 years. You can check the key differences between the two models in the table below:

Bajaj Pulsar 125 New Vs Old: Key Differences Feature New Bajaj Pulsar 125 Bajaj Pulsar 125 (2019-2026) Lights LED Headlights, LED Taillight Blinkers Twin Pilot LEDs, Halogen Headlamp, LED Taillamp Seating Single Seat/Split Seat Single Seat/Split Seat Instrument Cluster LCD/5-Inch TFT Semi-Digital With Analogue Tachometer Front Suspension Twin Telescopic Forks Twin Telescopic Forks Rear Suspension Monoshock Twin Rear Shock Absorbers Engine Capacity 124.58cc 124.38cc Power 11.83 hp 11.64 hp Torque 11.4 Nm 10.8 Nm Bajaj Pulsar 125 New Vs Old: Hardware & Design In terms of design, the new Bajaj Pulsar 125 retains the overall silhouette but gets a new set of LED headlights and a refreshed taillight setup. In terms of hardware and styling, the new Pulsar gets the following updates over the previous generation model: Revised fuel tank extensions

New dual-tone exhaust

New Monoshock suspension at the rear

Redesigned grab rails The previous generation featured twin LED pilot lights with a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, a single-piece grab rail, and twin shock absorbers at the rear.

Also Read: MG Hector Tomahawk EV Launch Tomorrow: Check Expected Features And Specs Bajaj Pulsar 125 New Vs Old: Features The 2026 Bajaj Pulsar has received a slew of advanced features over the previous generation model. The key improvements include: Coloured LCD/ 5-inch TFT Instrument Cluster

Riding Modes

Crawl Tech

ISG & USB Type-C Charging The previous generation model came equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster with an analogue tachometer, and it missed out on Crawl Tech, ISG, and USB Type-C Charging.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Victoris Discounts 2026: Offers Up To Rs 3.20 Lakh, 4WD Automatic Gets Highest Benefits Bajaj Pulsar 125 New Vs Old: Engine & Performance As evident in the above-mentioned table, the new Bajaj Pulsar gets minimal updates in terms of the engine. The new engine generates 11.83 hp and 11.4 Nm of torque, whereas the previous generation had a peak power and torque output of 11.64 hp and 10.8 Nm, respectively. With the new Pulsar 125, the brand has also claimed that the new engine provides 85 per cent of its torque from 3,000 RPM onwards, which helps in better performance.

Bajaj Pulsar 125: Variants & Pricing The Bajaj Pulsar 125 range starts from Rs 92,990, ex-showroom. Customers can choose from a wide range of features, including LCD/TFT instrument cluster, Single Seat/Split Seat, and more. You can check Pulsar 125 variants & their respective prices in the table below:

Bajaj Pulsar 125: Variants & Ex-Showroom Prices Variant Price Bajaj Pulsar 125 Rs 92,990 Bajaj Pulsar 125 STD Single Seat Rs 99,291 Bajaj Pulsar 125 STD Split Seat Rs 1,00,288 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Premium Split Seat Rs 1,04,318